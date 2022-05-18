11 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products · The Wildest

11 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.

by Rebecca Caplan
Updated April 18, 2024
With summer on the way, making sure your dog is well-groomed is the key to keeping them comfortable in hot, humid temps. Unfortunately, the market is flooded with grooming products containing harsh chemicals and fragrances that can irritate your dog’s senses and coat — not to mention, pile up in landfills. A great way to avoid both bummers is to opt for natural formulas that come with the added benefit of being organic and sustainable.

Still, rampant greenwashing can make it hard to tell which products are good for your pet and the planet. That’s why we’ve put together a cheat sheet of eco-friendly grooming products, from cold-pressed skin supplements that come in recyclable tins to compostable brushes to a waterless anti-itch spray — for every purchase of which, a tree will be planted as part of the brand’s Reforestation Program. 

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

The Green Brush 20 | Extra Large Oval Hairbrush with Bamboo Pins + Bamboo Handle
Bass Brushes The Green Pet Oval Brush
$19

For a sturdy dog brush that can be used on all types of coats, try this large option by Bass Brushes. The brush is made entirely from premium natural bamboo — which is not only sustainable, but also smooth and comfortable on your pet’s fur. All Bass products are made from eco-friendly materials in Las Vegas.

$19 at Bass Brushes
the ethique soap bar in blue with limes on top
Ethique Bow Wow Bar
$13

To start, this multi-purpose shampoo bar by Ethique is a great foundational tool for your at-home grooming kit. Made primarily with neem, oatmeal and coconut oil, this wash bar is great for a full bath or even for simply rinsing off your dog’s paws after a muddy walk. It’s also pH neutral, so it won’t strip your dog’s skin and coat of its natural oils, which is important for keeping their health in balance. Plus, Ethique is committed to climate-positive, plastic-free business practices, which is thoughtfully detailed on their website (forget the fine print). 

$13 at Ethique
the dry shampoo on a wood block
Chagrin Valley Dry Shampoo
$19

If your pup likes to stretch their bath as long as possible, this dry shampoo by Chagrin Valley has you covered. Intended for dogs and puppies six weeks and older, this powder-based product uses a mild essential oil blend that doubles as a natural pest-repellent. The product itself is certified vegan and organic and is packaged in recyclable paperboard tubes. Chagrin Valley also has its brand’s climate commitments transparently detailed on its website. 

$19 at Hive
the attitude spray in orange
Attitude Pet Waterless Anti-Itching Detangling Spray
$15

If your dog really can’t stand baths, this is the life (and nose) saving product for you. This waterless anti-itch detangling spray by Attitude is perfect for preventing matting and freshening up hydrophobic dogs. Formulated using a unique blend of plant and mineral-based ingredients, such as glycerin and shea butter, this soothing no-rinse detangler will condition and nourish their coat, while soothing chamomile will provide a calming sensation for sensitive, dry, or itchy skin. In addition, each product purchased from Attitude is packaged in recyclable plastic and corresponds to a tree being planted as part of the brand’s Reforestation Program.

$15 at Attitude
the green eye cleaner
Natty Rap Eye Wipes
$27

If your dog struggles with tear stains, these mess-free eye wipes by Natural Rapport are the perfect solution. Made using only human-grade and plant-based ingredients, these eye wipes get glowing reviews and are safe for dogs 12-plus weeks and up, as well as cats. Not only do Natty Rap’s eye wipes remove buildup and stains caused by tears, saliva and mucus, but their formula is gentle for even the most sensitive pet, and because they’ve cut out all harsh chemicals, you can safely use it on your pet’s eyes, nose, and mouth.

$27 at Natural Rapport
the pink finn wipes
Finn Skin & Coat Supplement for Dogs
$32
$26

For a holistic approach to your dog’s grooming needs, check out these skin and coat supplements by Finn. Free of corn, soy, and palm oil, these cold-pressed chews contain wild-caught Alaskan salmon oil, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, vitamins C and E, and biotin to tamp down excessive itchiness and shedding, while supporting your pup’s heart, cognition, and joint health. Plus, the recyclable tin they come in is 100 percent BPA- and plastic-free.

$26 at Finn
the natural dog co skin soother tub
Natural Dog Company Skin Soother Balm
$13

If your pup could use some help achieving velvety soft paws, opt for this skin-soothing balm by the Natural Dog Company. The go-to remedy for healing and soothing dry, itchy skin, this balm treats and heals redness and inflammation, hot spots, rashes, allergy irritations, cuts and wounds, bug bites, and more with its antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory formula.

Made using entirely natural ingredients, the Natural Dog Company is also committed to sourcing products grown without pesticides and chemical fertilizers — making this balm 100 percent natural and safely lickable. 

$13 at Natural Dog Company
nonipup boop butter
Nonipup Boop Butter
$25

For another skin soother — this one specifically designed for your pup’s nose and paws — you can’t go wrong with Nonipup, a new brand formulated by the Insta-famous Doug the Pug. The brand’s all-natural, sustainably sourced products have helped keep Doug’s skin healthy — and now they’re available for your pup, too. The Nonipup Boop Butter is designed to keep your dog’s paws and nose moisturized; it removes crust, helps hair growth, and relieves inflammation and dryness.

$25 at Nonipup
the merci collective spray with crystals
Merci Collective Tokyo Stroll Body Spray
$20

While your dog would probably be happy smelling like mud and hose water, this pet-formulated body spray by Merci Collective is friendly to canine and human noses alike. Mild enough to not irritate your dog’s sensitive schnoz, this Japanese cherry blossom fragrance also comes with a crystal of your choice. Plus Merci Collective is committed to using eco-friendly and sustainable products which allows their products to be safe enough to use on many animals. As their website states, this vet-approved body spray is safe for dogs, cats, hamsters, rabbits, and even ferrets.

$20 at Merci Collective
the oxyfresh dental kit
Oxyfresh Dental Kit
$16

One of the braver grooming tasks we take on as pet parents is dental care. And taking care of your dog’s teeth doesn’t only result in better breath and less grimy gums — it’s actually vital to extending your pet’s life. For a natural option that gets the job done, go with this dental kit by Oxyfresh.

Backed by vets and 434 five-star reviews, this human-grade dental kit is as comprehensive as Oxyfresh’s climate responsibility and sustainability plan. Plus, it’s flavor and scent free, so even the pickiest of pups will approve — that is, if they even notice that you’ve snuck a few drops of the water additive into their bowl.

$16 at Oxyfresh
the skunk eliminator in a white and black bottle
kin+kind Skunk Odor Eliminator Shampoo
$15

One of the grooming tasks we hope we never have to take on as pet parents is dealing with a skunked pup. Still, in the event of a Pepé Le Pew induced emergency, it’s smart to have this Skunk Odor Eliminator by kin+kind in your grooming arsenal. While you may think such an intense odor requires heavy chemicals to deal with, this activated charcoal shampoo is more effective than any dangerous synthetic chemical cleaner. Plus, kin+kind uses ethical sourcing and growing practices to ensure their products work well and do good. 

$15 at Kin+kind

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

