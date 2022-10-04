The Best Amazon October Prime Day 2022 Deals · The Wildest

Welp, Amazon’s Having Another Prime Day Sale

Pet parents, it’s time to race to Amazon for this bonus discount moment.

by Avery Felman
October 4, 2022
A puppy on a porch standing with a stack of amazon packages.
Courtesy of The Krazy Coupon Lady
Shopping editors everywhere let out a collective scream last week when word got out about a second Amazon Prime Day this year. The announcement came as a surprise, especially since the new shopping event will beat more predictable deals days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday (part of our usual drop-everything-for-this-sale annual training) to the punch. But this hasn’t been the most fruitful fiscal year, so we figure the more deals the better (especially for pet parents), right?

The new Amazon Prime Days are officially October 10-11, but when scouring Amazon for the best deals to share with you, we found a ton of stuff already on sale: Beds! Toys! Pet cams! And so much more — check it all out below.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

the cat litter box in white
Catlink Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
$469

Scooping a litter box is arguably the worst part of cat parenthood. The process is being streamlined for you with this automatic litter box that supports cats up to 22 pounds.

Was $700, now $469

$469 at Amazon
Furbo Dog Camera
Furbo Dog Camera
$147

The world is opening up again, and for many dogs that means more time home alone. This treat-tossing, full-HD Wi-Fi pet camera is ideal for the anxious pet parent who needs to see their pet’s face every two hours — just in case. It also comes with two-way audio, so you can tell your pup what a good dog they are from afar.

Was $210, now $147

$147 at Amazon
pro pet grooming kit in white
Neabot P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit and Vacuum
$110

Taking your pet to the groomer can be time consuming and expensive. Might as well invest in a proper at-home grooming tool kit, which even includes a vacuum to clean up after your pet has lost a few of those fluffy layers.

Was $180, now $110

$110 at Amazon
petkit cat litter set in white
Petkit 5 in 1 Mixed Cat Litter
$28
$24

This dissolvable, fragrance-free, and plant-based litter is ideal for the no-muss no-fuss pet parent. It conceals odor using activated carbon and deodorant particles and compared with clay litters that use more added materials, it’s better for the environment; it’s made from fast drying tofu you can flush in a flash. —AF

$24 at Amazon
the cat carrier in blue
Petkit Pet Backpack Carrier
$70

Maybe you’ve joked about bringing your cat everywhere with you. Maybe you weren’t joking at all, but everyone assumed you were (comedy is a subtle art). Well, now’s your opportunity to live your best Taylor Swift lifestyle with your cat in tow.

Was $99, now $70

$70 at Amazon
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Brick Puzzle Game
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Brick Puzzle Game
$15

Keeping your pup occupied and out of trouble has never been easier than with this Outward Hound interactive toy. Plus, at nearly 50 percent off, it’s a major steal that also allows you to steal a few hours of me time.

Was $27, now $15

$15 at Amazon
water fountain in white
Veken Pet Fountain
$20

Getting your pet to stay hydrated is not all it’s cracked up to be. If they’ve been avoiding the splash of water you’ve been adding to their food bowl like it’s a tsunami, it’s time to get creative with this waterworks display.

Was $37, now $20

$20 at Amazon
the doggy doorbell in white and blue
Yiroka Dog Door Bell
$20

Communicating with your pet can be a challenge, especially when they need to alert you that it’s time for a pee or poo break. That’s why we’re stoked about this dog doorbell that’ll allow your pup to tell you when they need to do the deed.

Was $26, now $20

$20 at Amazon
SmartCat The Ultimate Scratching Post
SmartCat The Ultimate Scratching Post
$50

At 32 inches high, this scratching post allows cats to get a full stretch, while the sturdy base prevents wobbling. The woven sisal fibers are more durable than the materials that make up many other scratching posts and will give your cat quite a workout.

Was $70, now $50

$50 at Amazon
orange toy
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Smart Interactive Treat Puzzle Toy
$5

Using nine hidden compartments with dog bone covers, the latest from cult-favorite dog brand Outward Hound is ideal for the dog who has a tendency to chew when bored. It’ll help slow the destruction process by refocusing your pup’s attention on a new object of affection and offering a satisfying reward when they finally uncover the treats from the plastic compartments.

Was $16, now $5

$5 at Amazon
sheep toy
Fringe Studio Chunky Sheep Plush Dog Toy
$13

Mending tattered toys is no pet parent’s favorite way to spend an afternoon. That’s why they look to trusted sources to find high-quality plush toys that won’t go kaput after a few head thrashes from their pup, such as this chunky sheep toy from Fringe Studio, for example. —AF

$13 at Amazon
cat licking silvervine catnip treat
SINROBO 3 Silvervine Catnip Balls
$20
$10

This wall-mounted, compressed catnip toy offers literal balls-to-the-wall excitement, with several different textures for your cat to sniff and rub all over. —AF

$10 at Amazon
blue interactive dog toy treat dispenser
Dr Catch Dog Puzzle Toy
$10

Using multiple hidden compartments with sliding covers, this interactive dog toy puzzle allows pet owners to adjust the toy’s difficulty to meet their pup’s needs. Just getting started? No problem. With this toy, it’s easy for your pup to work up to more advanced puzzles.

Was $18, now $10

$10 at Amazon
dog in calming grey bed
Nonofish Small Dog Calming Bed
$27
$16

This plush donut-shaped dog bed may look like it’s good only for cozy naps, but there’s more than meets the eye. An insulation layer creates a self-heating effect, which is designed to have a calming effect on anxious dogs — especially comforting to newly adopted rescue pups. And believe it or not, it’s machine washable. —AF

$16 at Amazon
mint green dog interactive toy
Cheerble Intelligent Interactive Dog Toy
$60

This pup favorite is ideal for larger dogs who enjoy gnawing on everything from chair legs to couch cushions to — more appropriately — tennis balls. Its round shape allows your pup to nose it around for hours and never tire of it.

Hold your horses (and all of your pets, really) this item isn't a part of Amazon’s Prime Day pre-sale and will be discounted on October 11-12.

$60 at Amazon
interactive feather cat toy
Bentopal Automatic Cat Feather Toy
$24

The motion of the feather will get your cat moving and engage them in hours of play time — a win for them and a win for your tired arms.

Was $30, now $24

$24 at Amazon
the chomchom pet hair remover in white
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
$20

Now, if you’re looking for a more hands-on approach to getting every last hair off your favorite black hoodie, this item makes for a more tactile experience. Plus, it’ll allow you to really get into the nitty gritty, if that’s your thing. Let your inner Virgo take over — no amount of hair is too small to fuss with!

Was $27, now $20

$20 at Amazon
beagle on blue mat
Arf Pets Self Cooling Mat Pad
$60

You already have a cool pup, but this cooling mat will keep your dog’s essential extremities (ie. paws and belly) from overheating. This means they’ll be able to enjoy more time outside with none of the stress.

Was $90, now $60

$60 at Amazon
Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs in purple packaging
Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs
$50
$30

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

