You deserve to take it easy this holiday season: spending it with friends, family (biological or chosen), and the pet who helped you maintain your sanity through 2023. Whether you’re looking to immortalize your special someone (that would be your cat) or doing a gift swap with a friend who dreams of making their dog Insta-famous, we’ve got you covered with a roundup of literally one-of-a-kind pet portraits.

From Bob Ross-esque paintings and cartoony illustrations to hand-embroidered pillows and temporary tattoos, you can personalize pretty much anything this year. If you are one to wear your heart on your sleeve, may we suggest going ham for the holidays with a pair of pajamas printed all over with your pet’s mug? Perhaps your significant other has been carefully curating their home office — is a ceramic sculpture of the cat you’re raising together not the perfect paperweight? Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets), so let them do the heavy lifting this season.

