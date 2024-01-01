The 30-plus year long partnership between the pet food brand and service dog organization now includes VCA Animal Hospitals.
Nutrition
Prep your pet’s menu with expert tips on food, treats, supplements, recipes, weight management, and more.
Can Dogs Eat Tuna?
It’s a kitty favorite, but your dog can have a bite, too.
Food & Food Toppers
Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.
When Can a Puppy Eat Solid Food?
Yes, a question that also applies to human babies.
Can a Kitten Eat Dry Food?
And when can they have it?
Treats
Did your pet’s ears just perk up? Get expert reccos on everything from dog training bites to catnip chews, plus human foods for healthy snacks.
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.
Use this as your spring farmers' market shopping list for you and your pub.
The most mouth-watering treats for training your pup.
Nutrition Calculator
If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.Get calculatingopens in a new tab
vitamins & supplements
Get the lowdown on Omega-3s, superfoods, and other pet vitamins and supplements that help with immunity, joint support, and other issues.
Best Probiotics for Dogs
Your pup should keep these in their medicine cabinet.
Not your mama’s multivitamin.
weight management
Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.
Can Adult Dogs Eat Puppy Food?
They might still be your baby, but here’s why they need to eat like a grown-up.
Being constantly starving is in their genes.
This National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, here are pro tips to help make sure your pet isn’t packing on too many pounds.
recipes
Learn how to home cook healthy pet recipes, from delicious chicken dinners to peanut butter cookies.
Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too.
This simple recipe can serve as the base for dog treats,
Jack-o’-lantern not required.
Can My Pet Eat...?
Can Dogs Eat Rib Bones?
It’s about to be barbecue season, but that doesn’t mean your pup should take part.
Can Dogs Eat Green Beans?
Here’s why they can chomp on these veggies all they want.
Can Cats Eat Peanuts?
They’re not technically dangerous, but they’re not ideal.