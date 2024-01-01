Pet Nutrition · The Wildest

Nutrition

Prep your pet’s menu with expert tips on food, treats, supplements, recipes, weight management, and more.

Cute Maltese dog waiting for sharing food with woman.
nutrition|Can My Dog Eat This?

Can Dogs Eat Tuna?

It’s a kitty favorite, but your dog can have a bite, too.

Food & Food Toppers

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

Canine Companions and @eukanuba are renewing our partnership, continuing our legacy that we’ve been building together for more than 30 years.

The 30-plus year long partnership between the pet food brand and service dog organization now includes VCA Animal Hospitals. 

Woman feeds her beagle puppy some kibble.

Yes, a question that also applies to human babies.

Kitten eating dry food from a bowl.

And when can they have it?

Treats

Did your pet’s ears just perk up? Get expert reccos on everything from dog training bites to catnip chews, plus human foods for healthy snacks.

Side view portrait of black young woman playing with cute Shih Tzu dog and doing dog training.

Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.

Young couple feeding their dog with healthy green food from the farmers market at home

Use this as your spring farmers' market shopping list for you and your pub.

Young blonde woman with a Jack Russell puppy during spring in the city.

The most mouth-watering treats for training your pup.

vitamins & supplements

Get the lowdown on Omega-3s, superfoods, and other pet vitamins and supplements that help with immunity, joint support, and other issues.

Black dog sitting beneath a table being fed a Wild One GUT supplement

Your pup should keep these in their medicine cabinet.

Woman giving her white cat a vitamin.
cat being offered a treat or vitamin

Not your mama’s multivitamin.

weight management

Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.

Woman feeding dog food from bowl.

They might still be your baby, but here’s why they need to eat like a grown-up.

Cute dog dining with people during the evening light on the backyard of the house outdoors.

Being constantly starving is in their genes.


A dog and a cat eating from the same food dish.

This National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, here are pro tips to help make sure your pet isn’t packing on too many pounds.

recipes

Learn how to home cook healthy pet recipes, from delicious chicken dinners to peanut butter cookies.

Various Veggie Chips in a Ceramic Blue Bowl

Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too.

Close up of chopped pumpkin with person chopping pumpkin in the back

This simple recipe can serve as the base for dog treats,

A white and brown Jack Russel Terrier dog standing on a white wooden chair behind two stacked pumpkins on the chair with him

Jack-o’-lantern not required.

Dog licking mouth looking at a pile of bbq ribs on the table.

It’s about to be barbecue season, but that doesn’t mean your pup should take part.

Woman feeding her corgi dog green beans.

Here’s why they can chomp on these veggies all they want.

Orange cat looking at peanuts on table.

They’re not technically dangerous, but they’re not ideal.

