12 Rope Toys For Active Dogs · The Wildest

Skip to main content

12 Rope Toys Fit For Playful Pups

Two vets on the pros and cons of these canine classics.

by Sean Zucker
December 30, 2022
Golden Labrador dog laying on its back on the floor with a colorful rope toy in its mouth
Samantha Gehrmann / Stocksy
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

There are few toys more synonymous with dogs than rope toys. If tennis balls and bones are the LeBron James and Dwyane Wade of doggy playthings, then tied ropes are the Chris Bosh rounding out our Big Three of classic toys. However, just like CB4 himself, rope toys might get less attention than the other two, but they’re far more useful than many people realize — albeit if occasionally misunderstood. Of course, when it comes to any uncertainty regarding our pets, it’s best to ask the experts.

“Rope toys are classic toys with multiple functions — they can be used for tug of war, chewing, hide and seek, and as training tools. They can be just a simple rope with a knot or two or more elaborate designs that include plastic or fabric additions,” says veterinary nutritionist Dr. Emily Luisana. It’s this simplicity that generates the tool’s vast versatility, adds veterinary behaviorist Dr. Valli Parthasarathy. “Dogs can chew on them, toss them around, play with other dogs with them, or play tug with their people with them. They can provide mental stimulation and help tire out active pooches,” she says.

Beyond the wide-reaching styles of play and stimulation, rope toys are great for dental health by massaging gums and removing any lingering food stuck within teeth. This will also minimize the chances of harmful bacteria or plaque forming on a dog’s choppers. Speaking of munching, rope toys can be some of the most durable options available — perfect for aggressive chewers. That being said, not unlike when you start dating someone new or see Chris Bosh at the three-point line, it’s important to remember nobody’s perfect.

As Dr. Luisana puts it, “The complication is that any toy that is fun enough to play with often carries a bit of risk.” In this case, if a dog is able to destroy parts of the rope, it can have some serious repercussions, including choking and intestinal damage. “Unfortunately, if a dog bites off a bit of the rope they won’t be able to digest it. That can lead to a blockage, or obstruction, of the intestine…Both of these conditions are life-threatening and need immediate surgical intervention,” Dr. Parthasarathy explains.

Both vets strongly recommend monitoring dogs when playing with rope toys, especially if they have never tried one before or if the toy is new. “I recommend putting them out of reach when you are not monitoring them. If your dog is a heavy chewer and is likely to destroy it, consider using it exclusively for interactive play rather than chewing,” Dr. Luisana suggests.

Given these caveats, if you want to see how your pup might enjoy or handle a modern rope toy — we’ve got you covered. Below are 12 of the better options on the market today.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

giraffe dog toy
Jax & Bones Jerry the Giraffe Rope Dog Toy
$19

If your dog is one who prefers a little more character, Jerry the Giraffe is a perfect option. This adorable animal is hand-tied and made using only non-toxic vegetable dyes, so it’s great for dental care and is even compostable. Plus, Jax & Bones donates 10 percent to animal rescues for every purchase.

$19 at Amazon
blue and white ball rope toy
West Elm Tug & Toss Rope Toy
$8

West Elm’s offering is essentially a tug starter kit, which Dr. Parthasarathy notes is one of the best ways to introduce rope toys. “Most dogs start playing with rope toys pretty quickly on their own. Some need a bit of enticement, such as dragging it along the ground. Depending on the dog, their play style, and their person’s strength, tug can be a fun game to play,” she explains.

$8 at West Elm
green rope toy
Wolf Republic Rope Toss Toy
$16

This is one of the larger toys on our list, something Dr. Parthasarathy adds is often overlooked. “Size is important, as well. Get a thickness that is suitable for your dog’s mouth,” she recommends. And like most Wolf Republic products, it’s great for outdoorsy types.

$16 at Wolf Republic
rope toy in shape of peace sign
Harry Barker Peace On Earth Rope Dog Toy
$12

With this option from Harry Baker, your go-to genie wish for world peace can double as your dog’s go-to rope toy. Luckily, they won’t have to deal with any unforeseen complications or learn some grand lesson about human nature afterward, though.

$12 at Harry Barker
the rope toy in brown
From The Field Tug-a-Hemp Large Dog Toy
$14

From The Field’s rope toy features the classic design with a twist — it’s made entirely of hemp. Beyond being a boon for the environment (it’s 100 percent biodegradable and will break down in landfills), hemp helps this product naturally stay cleaner for longer and battle any nasty odors for pups who forgot to brush.

$14 at Amazon
lavender colored twisted rope toy
Maxbone Large Twisted Rope Toy
$16

Maxbone’s Twisted Rope Toy is basically the more Instagram-worthy version of West Elm’s Tug and Toss. Not that that’s a bad thing; we could all use a little more social media clout. 

$16 at Maxbone
red rope toy with brown leather bone
House Dogge Vegetable Tanned Leather Tug Toy
$26

The leather jacket is one of the most timeless style pieces this side of a little black dress. So, if fashion is any indication, the House Dogge’s rope toy will outlast all others on this list.

$26 at House Dogge
red skull rope dog toy
Soda Pup USA-K9 Skull Rubber Chew Toy
$17

If your dog suffers from separation anxiety or a short attention span, this Day of the Dead-inspired tug toy can be filled with treats and food to keep them occupied when you leave the house or try to get any work done.

$17 at Soda Pup
snacks cloud rope toy
Bark Write On! Thought Bubble
$10

Look, communication with loved ones is hard. But you don’t have to resort to group therapy with your dog to understand what they want — let this toy open a window to your pup’s thoughts. Get ready to see a lot about squirrels and birds.

$10 at Bark
the white rope toy
Boba & Vespa Organic Cotton Dog Rope Toy
$5

Made entirely from sustainable cotton, this rope toy is great for the environment and our dogs, especially destructive chewers. Dr. Parthasarathy says, “I would recommend looking for tightly woven cotton rope for dogs who are strong chewers.”

$5 at Package Free Shop
blue and red colorful rope toy
Mammoth Flossy Chews Rope Tug
$12

Another solid introductory tug toy. However, Dr. Parthasarathy explains that the simple game of tug takes more attention than many give it. “Some general rules of thumb for playing tug include that the dog should be able to grasp and release the toy on cue, and they should grab onto the rope away from the person’s hands. If the dog becomes emotionally over-aroused during tug, then this may not be the game for them right now. I recommend playing tug in short bursts, such as five to 10 seconds at a time, to prevent overarousal and also give your dog a chance to calm down a bit after exciting play,” she suggests.

$12 at Amazon
rope dog toy
Otter Company Natural Hemp Rope Dog Toy
$36

As previously mentioned, hemp toys are great for both the earth and dogs alike — though that doesn’t exclude them from requiring some precaution. “If the toy becomes damaged or small enough to ingest, take it away and toss it. If your pet starts chewing excessively or you see blood on the toy, also take it away to ensure they don’t file their teeth to the point of damage,” warns Dr. Luisana.

$36 at Otter Company

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

Related articles