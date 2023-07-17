51 Dog-Friendly Spots to Visit With Your Pup This Summer
Where to go and what to do — from Alabama to Wyoming.
Summer months are for slowing down, putting that email response on OOO, and letting literally everything that doesn’t go under the “vacation” label sit on pause for a little while. What you should be focusing on is planning an adventure with your pup. They’ve waited patiently all year as you’ve sat at your desk. Now, it’s time to grab their leashopens in a new tab, travel water bottleopens in a new tab, and seatbelt opens in a new taband hit the road with your pal. Luckily, we’ve got a dog-friendly itinerary for every state, plus D.C.:
Alabama
On-leash dogs are welcome everywhere at Little River Canyon National Preserveopens in a new tab, including in the visitor center, where we’re told treats are often available at the information counter.
Alaska
The glaciers and ice fields of Wrangell-St. Elias National Parkopens in a new tab are perfect for thick-coated, snow-loving creatures, such as bears, harbor seals and malamutes. Answer the call of the wild in an area as big as six Yellowstones. (Note that while unleashed dogs are allowed on trails, bears, and moose are also on the loose here.)
Arizona
Sedona is the center of the state’s legendary Red Rock Countryopens in a new tab. The area offers much to marvel at: red-rock spires, sandstone cliffs and postcard-perfect views. Several companies offer dog-friendly jeep tours.
Arkansas
Try canoeing down sections of the Ouachita River.opens in a new tab One of the most popular trips is the journey from Oden to the Rocky Shoals; the 10-mile stretch features deep pools and shady banks.
California
Carmel, with its leash-free, pristine white sand beach and 37-acre Mission Trail Nature Preserveopens in a new tab, is a canine paradise. Cafes, inns, shops all cater to dogs.
Colorado
Aspen has everything from fine dining with your dog to miles of trails, including Smuggler Mountain Roadopens in a new tab. If you’re dogless but yearning for some canine attention, spend a day with an eager companion courtesy of Aspen Animal Shelteropens in a new tab’s “Rent-a-Pet Program.”
Connecticut
The folk tale of the Black Dog of West Peakopens in a new tab haunts the Hanging Hills. Hikers explore the deep gorges and clear waters of Merimere Reservoiropens in a new tab, watching out for the legendary dog that foretells danger or joy.
Delaware
Cape Henlopen State Parkopens in a new tab, one of the few places in the state where (with some restrictions) dogs are allowed year-round. The American Discovery Trailopens in a new tab begins here; hike its first few miles.
Florida
Key West (aka Bone Island) is historically one of Florida’s most dog-friendly tourist destinations. An abundance of inns, guest cottages, and restaurants welcome pups.
Georgia
Take a leisurely stroll along the Eastside Trailopens in a new tab, the first leg of Atlanta’s BeltLine project. This two-mile path is part of a huge “rails-to-trails” revitalization effort to transform 33 miles of vine-covered railroad into parks, multi-use trails, and transit around Atlanta.
Hawaii
While canine visitors are subject to quarantine, shelters on Kauai, Maui and the Big Island invite you to check out approved dogs for day-long field — or beach — trips. Even better, sign up for a shelter pet transfer program and give a homeless pup a shot at a new life on the mainland.
Idaho
Ketchum offers Bald Mountain Trail and alpine walks and lakes throughout Sawtooth National Recreation Areaopens in a new tab. Famous for skiing, Sun Valley is also a nature (and dog) lover’s delight in summer.
Illinois
Chicago-based Camp Dogwoodopens in a new tab utilizes facilities at nearby Lake Delton, Wisconsin, 600 acres of fields, woods and lakefront. The focus here is on bonding rather than competition.
Indiana
Walk the rolling dunes of Indiana Dunes State Parkopens in a new tab with your dog, where 10 trails pass over tall drifting mounds of sand, across miles of lakeshore beach, along marshes and through 1,800 acres of woods.
Iowa
One of the best states for rails-to-trails and a great place to try out dog-friendly bicycle gear. Bike the 63-mile Wabash Trace Nature Trailopens in a new tab (Council Bluffs to Blanchard).
Kansas
At Somerset Ridge Vineyard & Wineryopens in a new tab, a family-owned and pesticide-free winery in Kansas City, your dog is welcome to join you as you explore the 8,000 vines, enjoy live music, and help harvest grapes.
Kentucky
Daniel Boone National Forestopens in a new tab is a birder’s mecca—bring your binoculars in search of hooded mergansers and scarlet tanagers. Dog-friendly accommodations, plus homegrown bluegrass and bourbon, are close by in Lexington.
Louisiana
New Orleans offers legendary history, architecture and gardens, best explored on foot (or paws). Your canine companion will be welcomed at 80-plus eateries with outdoor seating, including Chartres House Café, Café Beignet, Parkway Tavern, and The Bulldog.
Maine
Acadia National Parkopens in a new tab encompasses more than 47,000 acres of granite-domed mountains, woodlands, lakes and rugged coastal shoreline; its 100 miles of easy-to-challenging trails offer adventures and respite for both dogs and their humans.
Maryland
Catoctin Mountain Parkopens in a new tab features miles of on-leash, dog-friendly trails that wind through the rugged hardwood forest of this Appalachian highlands park. Picnic and camping areas are available.
Massachusetts
Provincetown, at the tip of Cape Cod, has much to offer, both old and new. Stroll down its main street; explore its beaches (the city-managed beach is leash-free), marshes and dunes; or run off some energy at Pilgrim Bark Parkopens in a new tab, one of the top five in America. Your pup can even travel with you via public transportation on Bay State Cruise Company’s ferry service between Boston and Provincetown.
Michigan
Agility, flyball, backpacking, boating, herding, and tracking all await you and your dog at the Dog Scouts Campopens in a new tab in the beautiful Northern Lower Peninsula.
Minnesota
The Twin Cities’ long list of off-leash parks includes the crown jewel Minnehaha Dog Parkopens in a new tab in Minneapolis on the Mississippi River, and four in St. Paul, notably High Bridge, a fully fenced seven-acre site.
Mississippi
Explore the path of a former rail line on the Longleaf Traceopens in a new tab, a 44-mile paved trail that follows a portion of the abandoned Mississippi Central Railroad. Thanks to local preservationist efforts, the once-bustling rail line is now a scenic walking path complete with campgrounds, rain shelters, and vending machines.
Missouri
Dip toes and paws in Bliss Spring for cool relief, just one of the many natural wonders to be found along White’s Creek Trail in the Ozarks’ Irish Wildernessopens in a new tab area, part of Mark Twain National Forest.
Montana
Whitefish loves its dogs. In town, visit the five-acre Hugh Rogers Wag Parkopens in a new tab. Just outside of town is the Whitefish Trail, miles of stacked loops, scenic overlooks, and gated logging roads.
Nebraska
Hike or bike along one of the many trails in Nebraska, the “Historic Trails” state. The Lewis and Clark, Mormon Pioneer, Pony Express, Oregon, and California National Historic Trails crisscross the state.
Nevada
Spend a day rafting a peaceful five-mile stretch of the Truckee River, near Tahoe City. Check in with Truckee River Raftingopens in a new tab for details. Pups have to be under 50 pounds and on leash to ride along.
New Hampshire
Great North Woodsopens in a new tab state parks offer many dog-friendly parks and natural areas. Swimming holes and waterfalls abound, and keep an eye out for covered bridges.
New Jersey
Sunfish Pondopens in a new tab, formed 15,000 years ago, is the southernmost glacial lake on the Appalachian Trail. The rock formations and hardwood forest host an abundance of flora and fauna that your pup will appreciate.
New Mexico
Wonderful discoveries await you and your pup, from Taos’ Rio Grande Gorgeopens in a new tab area, with its stunning vistas and many small hot springs, to Carson National Forestopens in a new tab.
New York
Explore the natural beauty, small towns and tranquility of the Catskill Mountains with your doggo, including rummaging at the many flea markets and unmatched hiking and fishing.
North Carolina
Asheville provides mountain hikes (nearby Lookout Trail)opens in a new tab and a number of (leashed) dog-friendly festivals, from traditional folk music to regional crafts.
North Dakota
The tall-grass prairie on the rolling hills of the Sheyenne National Grasslandsopens in a new tab is a significant contrast to the stark badlands found in the Little Missouri National Grasslands. Or, visit the leashed-dog-friendly International Peace Garden in Rugbyopens in a new tab.
Ohio
The Buckeye Trail circumnavigates the state and is the longest loop trail in the country. Hike the wild 25-mile stretch in Hocking Hills State Parkopens in a new tab, and camp at one of its dog-friendly campsites.
Oklahoma
One of historic Route 66’s longest stretches goes through this state. Look for roadside attractions like the Totem Pole Park in Foyilopens in a new tab or the giant Blue Whale of Catoosa. Stop by White Dog Hill opens in a new tabrestaurant outside of Clinton for some home-style cooking.
Oregon
The state’s tallest peak, Mount Hood, provides hiking and cycling for you and your pup in a Cascade Rangeopens in a new tab forest. Explore long stretches of secluded coastline at Cannon Beach and Lincoln City.
Pennsylvania
Is Philadelphia America’s most dog-friendly city? Their chamber of commerce thinks so, and pup-welcoming establishments Hotel Palomaropens in a new tab and restaurants like the White Dog Cafe and Honey’s Sit ’n Eat support their claim.
Rhode Island
Well-behaved dogs are welcomed on Gansett Cruisesopens in a new tab in Newport, plus get treats and a special blanket to sit on. Take a scenic harbor tour or sunrise cruise on Narragansett Bay.
South Carolina
Congaree Swamp National Monumentopens in a new tab has 20 miles of trails (dogs must be leashed on trails and are not allowed on boardwalks). Nature abounds with old-growth cypress and tupelo, woodpeckers, cardinals, and hawks.
South Dakota
See the landscape as Lewis and Clark may have along the Native American Scenic Byway opens in a new tabfrom Chamberlain to Pierre, as it passes through two American Indian reservations.
Tennessee
The only state declared a Civil War National Heritage Area by Congress, which makes it a prime spot for al fresco history lessons. Dogs are welcome at several historic battlefields, including Shiloh National Military Parkopens in a new tab.
Texas
San Antonio Missions National Historical Parkopens in a new tab allows leashed strolling along the famous River Walk, and around the grounds of the 18th-century Spanish missions, including the Alamo.
Utah
Best Friendsopens in a new tab, in picturesque Angel Canyon outside of Kanab, is the nation’s largest sanctuary for abused and abandoned cats and dogs. The dramatic setting and humane mission are inspiring. Plan a working holiday: arrange a sleepover in one of the cabins and host an appreciative animal for some snuggling.
Vermont
At Dog Mountainopens in a new tab, 150 acres of private mountaintop in St. Johnsbury, artist Stephen Huneck’s Dog Chapel celebrates our spiritual bond with canines. There’s no leash law here — dogs are free to run, play and swim (don’t miss the new agility course).
Virginia
Blue Ridge Parkwayopens in a new tab allows dogs on more than 100 trails, ranging from easy valley strolls to strenuous mountain hikes. Check out the many festivals and music events in the area that enliven the Shenandoah Valley. Stay at Big Meadows Lodgeopens in a new tab built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s.
Washington
Ferry to the San Juan Islands (75 miles north of Seattle) for hiking, kayaking and cycling amidst some of the Pacific Northwest’s most spectacular scenery and abundant wildlife.
Washington, D.C.
Rock Creek Parkopens in a new tab, more than 1,750 (dog-friendly) acres, lies north of the National Zoo and has hiking, biking and equestrian trails. Plus, the K9 Corps at the Historic Congressional Cemetery has a private dog-walking program permitted by membership only.
West Virginia
The New River Gorgeopens in a new tab offers multisport delights, from rafting and rock-climbing to hiking past old grist mills and waterfalls—all in the heart of Southern Appalachia.
Wisconsin
Sheboyganopens in a new tab is a dog-loving sportsperson’s paradise — swim, kayak or fish on Lake Michigan or nearby Elkhart Lake.
Wyoming
Try your hand at cowboy life exploring the great outdoors in the gorgeous Jackson Hole valley. When you and your pup are tuckered out, stay at Outbound Hotels’ pet-friendly Virginian Lodgeopens in a new tab, where you can unwind in a hot-tub, by a fire-pit, or at the lively saloon.
Susan Tasaki
Freelance writer Susan Tasaki lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her Husky, who wishes they both got out more.
