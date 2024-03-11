The Wildest has been keeping up with all the action.

If you’re a dog person in the United States, you probably know about the iconic Westminster Dog Show — but you may not have heard of the equally legendary Crufts, the United Kingdom’s long-running, enormous dog show (it’s actually the largest in the world — sorry, Westminster).



Crufts is a four-day international dog show offering a huge variety of dog competitions and activities. Agility-obsessed athletes, obedient smarties, and trained medical detection dogs are just some of the talents who have their chance to shine.

The Wildest UK team has been on the scene in Birmingham taking in everything Crufts 2024 has to offer, from Best in Show to the agility trials to the “heelwork to music” competition (or “dog dancing,” as we like to call it). They spoke to top trainers for their tips on how to be a great pup parent and met over 200 different breeds of dog, all in the name of research. Look, hanging out with 24,000 dogs is a tough job, but someone's got to do it.

