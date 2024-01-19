8 Activities That Keep You and Your Dog Out of the Snow
Tips to avoid boredom when cooped up during all this winter weather.
It’s easy to feel like you’re lacking as a pet parent when it’s frigid out. As much as we know our dogs need exerciseopens in a new tab and mental stimulationopens in a new tab, sometimes winter storms get in the way of our usual adventuring. But have no fear: Although it’s a challenge, it’s possible to keep your dog from going stir-crazy even without spending the usual amount of time outdoors.
The key is focusing on mental exercise instead of physical exercise, and remembering that quality time with your dog is a valuable commodity that can compensate for less activity. Below are eight ideas for indoor activities you can enjoy with your dog.
Play together
If your dog likes to play, now is the time to be the most willing play buddy ever. Fetch and tug can be played inside, and so can hide-and-seek. Maybe even make an indoor obstacle courseopens in a new tab for your dog. It doesn’t matter so much what you play as long as you are engaging your dog in a fun activity.
Train together
As a trainer, I am always in favor of lots of training time with dogs, but cold weather makes this an appealing option. Teaching tricksopens in a new tab such as high-five, crawl, sit pretty, spin and unwindopens in a new tab, or jumping through a hula hoop give your dog plenty of mental stimulation and are usually fun to show off later, too.
Practical cues, such as “heel,” “down,” “stay,” and “leave it” are so useful that teaching them opens in a new tabor brushing up on them will be time well spent. Most dogs enjoy training if it is done in a positive, humane way. Your dog gets treats opens in a new tabfor being right and has your undivided attention — a total win.
Massage time
If your dog loves physical contact, days stuck inside can be great opportunities for dog massagesopens in a new tab. Basic massage instructions can be found on YouTube, or you can just do whatever you know your dog already likes. For dogs who love to be brushedopens in a new tab, a snow day can be an opportunity to spend a significant amount of time maintaining their coat. If your dog dislikes being brushed, it’s probably wise to skip it on days that are already a bummer because of being stuck inside.
Surprise toys
Most dogs love receiving new toys or things to chew on. Consider this a great time to bring out a new toy opens in a new tabor two, or even something extra special to chew on. Though these items can be expensive, you will get your money’s worth out of them during the bad weather, when your dog doesn’t have as much to do as usual.
Stuffed Kongs
Stuffing a Kong opens in a new tabwith food can help your dog stay happily occupied for a long time. Put some treats in along with regular food and consider freezing it so that it will last longer. Many dogs can spend 30 to 45 minutes extracting food from a well-stuffed Kong. If your dog takes no time at all to empty one, it may be a good time to start freezing them or making them harder to empty in other ways.
Food puzzles
Make life more interesting for your dog by feeding them with a food puzzleopens in a new tab toy. Many products present challenges for dogs as they must work to get the food. I’m in favor of feeding dogs this way on a regular basis, but there’s no better time to start than during a snowstorm.
Arrange playdates
If your dog has a good canine buddy who can visit for an indoor play session, send an invitation right away. This may only work if the other dog lives really close and can safely walk over during icy or snowy conditions, but if luck is on your side in this regard, take advantage of it. Only invite another dog over if you know that they will play nicely indoors and won’t have issues over space, food, or toys.
Go outside (when safe)
Decide if it is reasonable to be outside safely for longer than quick potty breaksopens in a new tab. It may feel like it’s way too cold, but some dogs might be able to tolerate it quite well.
Larger dogs with thicker coats will likely have an easier time handling unusually low temperatures, but even breeds who are supposedly good in the cold may find it challenging if they are used to much warmer weather. Only brave the cold if it’s safe for you and your dog to do so.
Hopefully, it won’t be long until you can return to your normal activities. In the meantime, do what you can to make your dog’s days as interesting and full of fun as possible.
