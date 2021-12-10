How to Make Homemade Peanut Butter for Your Dog
It’s National Peanut Butter Day! Celebrate by whipping up some baked PB & Banana treats for your pup.
When thinking of superfoodsopens in a new tab, one generally considers kale, spinach, or something else green we’re all constantly telling ourselves to eat more of. However, there’s one superfood with a muddier color palette — albeit for dogs — and that’s peanut butter. If you’ve ever used peanut butter to bake treats, make pills more enticing, or stuff a Kongopens in a new tab, you’re well aware of how much dogs love the stuff. The only problem is many commercial peanut butters contain ingredients that are unnecessary for dogs (like sugar) or downright toxic (like xylitol). Ideally, the peanut butter you give your dog should contain little to no additives.
How can you ensure you’re giving your pup the healthy stuff? Make it yourselfopens in a new tab — it’s easier than you might think. Check out the simple recipe for homemade peanut butter below; then, use it to make the easy, frozen peanut butter-banana treat recipe that follows.
Benefits of Peanut Butter for Dogs
Peanut butter is a great addition to your dog’s diet. Here are a few reasons why:
Roasted peanuts contain 22% more antioxidants than uncooked peanuts.
Peanut butter packs vitamin E and cholesterol-regulating monounsaturated fats.
Peanut butter is cholesterol-free.
The vitamins in peanut butter, such as vitamins H and K, give dogs a shiny coat.
Recipe: Homemade Peanut Butter for Dogs
