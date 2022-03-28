Luxe Knitwear Label Alanui Debuts Fringed Cardis for Dogs
The former Vogue Japan fashion editor collaborated with Poldo Dog Couture on a bite-sized collection of her boho sweaters.
Does your dog have a wanderlust rivaled only by their love of luxury? Well then, have we got the sweater for you. Italian luxury knitwear brand Alanuiopens in a new tab has collaborated with Poldo Dog Coutureopens in a new tab to create a capsule collection perfect for fashion-forward pets and the people who live to spoil them.
“I am a big dog lover,” says Carlotta Oddiopens in a new tab, co-founder and creative director of Alanui. “I’ve always designed mini Alanui cardigans for my own dog, so this season I decided it was finally time to allocate a small collection to her and all her four-legged friends. Poldo Dog Couture was the perfect partner for this adventure.”
Alanui was founded in 2016 by Milanese siblings Carlotta and Nicolò Oddi. “[In 2015], I was working in the family business — water technologies — and during August, when Italy closes, I rented a house in West Hollywood for three weeks,” Nicolò told Mr. Porteropens in a new tab in 2019. Carlotta came to visit on her way to Hawaii and the two of them made a pilgrimage to the historic Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, where Carlotta — then a fashion editor for Vogue Japan — bought an oversized wrap cardigan from the 1970s.
She took the cardigan with her to Hawaii, and when she returned she could not stop raving about its style and versatility. The following year, Alanui, which means “large path” in Hawaiian, was born — a mix of retro SoCal style and Italian luxury knowhow. The eclectic, handspun, gender-neutral knits have since been spotted on everyone from editors to influencers like Chiara Ferragni and Annabel Rosendahl.
With Poldo Dog Couture — whose past partnerships include Missoni, Moncler, and DSquared2opens in a new tab, to name a few — the Oddis designed a six-piece collection consisting of three jacquard-knit wool sweaters and three transparent raincoats. The sweaters feature signature Alanui intarsia patterns and fringed collars, just like those found on their human offerings, while the raincoats are embellished with classic bandana designs in red, black, and yellow.
The sweaters come in three colorways: earthy beige, vibrant teal, and bright orange, and retail for $555, while the raincoats go for $540. The complete collection is available at alanui.itopens in a new tab, with select pieces available in additional sizes at poldodogcouture.comopens in a new tab.
Charles Manning
Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanningopens in a new tab.
