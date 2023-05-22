Kaley Cuoco Is Launching a Dog Brand to Honor Her Late Pup, Norman
We have to wait until this fall for the full reveal, but expect Oh Norman! to offer accessories, treats, and even cleaning products.
In January of 2021, Kaley Cuoco announced the deathopens in a new tab of her beloved pup Norman, a Pit Bull mix. She shared her heartbreak on Instagram at the time, writing: “Earth- shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn’t know was possible. Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart.”
Now, the Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant actress and parent to a menagerie of animalsopens in a new tab and a new daughteropens in a new tab is honoring Norman by helping other dogs get quality products they need to live long, happy lives just like her boy. On May 18, she posted on Instagram to share that she is launching a dog brand called Oh Norman!opens in a new tab this fall. Per the brand’s website, it seems to be planning to offer collars and leashes, pet-cleaning products, household cleaning products, treats, accessories, and “innovative toys.”
If you sign up for updates and early access to info on the launch, you’ll be directed to a survey about what you’re most excited to see on the site, which notes that durability and sustainability are two of Oh Norman!’s priorities. Via the survey, you can also share a photo of your pet for the company to share on their social mediaopens in a new tab and tell the company what worries you most about your pets and what you love about them.
She wrote: “Omg 🐶 I am beyond excited to announce my newest adventure as Co-Founder of @ohnorman! My beloved dog Norman’s unconditional love inspired me to make the company I always wanted to see in the world.”
We have to wait to find out more details about what the brand will offer, but the website does give us a pretty enticing teaser: “Loving our dogs is an everyday thing, but it’s not always a walk in the park. That’s why we create products that make a rough day easier, and a good day even better.” Cuoco also left her own message for prospective dog-parent shoppers:
“Inspired by the dog that changed my life, Oh Norman is about creating clean, well-made products that our best friends deserve because they deserve the world!
xoxo,
Kaley Cuoco”
With this new venture, Cuoco is following in the footsteps of other notable pet parents, including Bobby Flay, whose cat-food brand, Made By Nachoopens in a new tab, is named for his aptly named orange cat, and Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski, who have their pet-food brand, Yummersopens in a new tab. But this isn’t the first of Cuoco’s projects inspired by Norman. She also named her film and TV production company, Yes, Norman Productionsopens in a new tab, for him. That little guy is certainly loved by his mom — and now, he, too, is on his way to becoming a household name (at least in houses with pets!).
Hilary Weaver
Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at The Wildest. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and The Cut. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives with her herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.
