As the pet market continues to move in a more sustainable direction opens in a new tab , many companies are becoming eco-conscious and working to ensure their products reflect that opens in a new tab . Others are building brands rooted in green mindsets opens in a new tab from the get-go. One of which is bringing the boon of reusable diapers to dog care.

The Bark Potty is an all-natural alternative to single-use pee pads. Made of genuine bark, each Potty is designed to mimic the look, feel, and smell of grass that entices dogs to go — making it the perfect resource for potty training puppies opens in a new tab or managing an incontinent senior dog opens in a new tab . The tray it sits in is lined to prevent leaks, while its bark composite organically works to neutralize odors. But Bark Potty’s largest advantage over its single-use counterpart is its longevity. One pad can last up to a month before being replaced, equalling roughly 60 traditional pee pads at that rate. Again, a great option for puppy training parents (and think of the plastic you’ll save) — though that’s far from the only applicable scenario.

As someone who has lived in several tiny NYC fifth-floor walk-up apartments, I can tell you it’s not always realistic to take your dog on a nice relaxing stroll to the park every time they need to relieve themselves. If that hits a little too close to home, I have a couple of suggestions: 1) Move to Jersey; the additional 15-minute commute is worth the extra space, and 2) Bark Potty is a perfect solution while you wait for your lease to run out. Just leave out the Potty and let your pup do their business. You pick up after them the same way you would if it was happening at the park (and if you don’t: please stop reading this, take a nice long look in the mirror, and think about the type of person you want to be).

Similarly, if you’re caring for an older dog who may be prone to accidents or — in my case — one who’d rather hold it for 12 hours than get their paws wet from rain, Bark Potty is also an intriguing option. Contrary to other artificial grass alternatives, Bark Potty doesn’t require excessive or repeated cleaning thanks to each box holding its bark chips and other natural ingredients together with micro-thin mesh netting. Not to mention, the carbon footprint of manufacturing artificial turf is super high.

Every Bark Potty is fully disposable and recyclable so you can toss it with confidence. In terms of eco-friendless, the whole process is as close as you can get to what nature intended without hiking to the park and interacting with other people — both of which can be exhausting.