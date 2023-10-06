Latinx-Owned Pet Brands You Can Support Beyond Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month should be celebrated all year with these toys and treats from these businesses.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Hispanic Heritage Monthopens in a new tab celebrates the history and culture of Hispanic and Latinx communities. The month encompasses cultures across the globe, with celebrated communities including people in Spain, the Caribbean, South America, Central America, and North America. Hispanic Heritage Month, though now technically over, is a great reminder that we should be celebrating these communities all year — not just for four weeks. And, while these cultures share plenty in common, they also stand in stark contrast to one another, with each community having a history and contribution all their own.
But one distinct commonality between these cultures is a deep and storied reverence for their pets. By percentage, Hispanic and Latinx countries dominate when it comes to pet parenthood: Sixty-six percent of the population in Argentina identifies as dog parents, with Mexico trailing close behind at 64 percent, and Brazil at 58 percent, per German market research group GfKopens in a new tab. Going back even further, the origins of our pets can be found embedded in the cultures celebrated during Hispanic Heritage Month, via dog breeds like the Xoloitzcuintliopens in a new tab and Chihuahuaopens in a new tab, which can be traced back a few thousand years.
To celebrate the cultures that celebrate our pets, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite Latinx and Hispanic-owned small businesses that you should support every month of the year.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
This Pet Superfood Brand Will Spark Joy in Your Life
Bundle x Joy is all about bringing cheer to pet parenthood — and your dog’s balanced diet.
- opens in a new tab
10 Queer-Owned Pet Brands We’re Celebrating This (And Every Other) Month
Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.
- opens in a new tab
13 Black-Owned Pet Brands You Should Absolutely Shop
Customized meals, sustainable toys, handmade sweaters, and more.
- opens in a new tab
16 Ways to Help Your Dog Adjust to Back to School
Because this season should mean more fun—and less stress—for your pup.
- opens in a new tab
Where Interior Designers Shop for Dog Stuff
Vogue and Vanity Fair alum Matthew Morris on collaborating with local makers at his design-forward brand, Mr. Dog.
- opens in a new tab
LUNGE Creates Luxe Accessories For Truly Stylish Pets
So your dog can be ready to strut their stuff in honor of New York Fashion Week.