10 Dog Food Containers You Didn’t Know You Needed
Because your dog is plotting how to break into their stash.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
It’s a classic scene: A bag of dog food lies open on the ground, surrounded by a pool of loose kibble. Was this the work of your mischievous dog or a common house mouse, which, despite their lesser tendencies, remain one of nature’s cuter creatures (don’t @ me). This discovery leads to a host of new anxieties including, but not limited to, the sight of flies, fear of impending cockroaches, and growing suspicion you’ve secretly always wanted a mouse ever since seeing Stuart Little in second grade. Regardless, there’s a simple fix to avoid facing these existential conundrums — buy a better dog food container. Thankfully, you have plenty of options and we rounded them all up. You’re welcome.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
9 Food Toppers That Will Make Your Dog Actually Want to Eat Dinner
If your dog suffers from mealtime boredom, spice up their food bowl with one of these tasty toppers.
- opens in a new tab
A Digestible Guide to Healthy Dog Food
How to pick the right grub for your pup when there are So. Many. Choices.
- opens in a new tab
Let Your Dog Lap Up Your Bone Broth
It isn’t just a healthy cocktail for the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie Jenner. And we’ve got a recipe.
- opens in a new tab
How to Puppy Proof Your Home
Is your home a danger zone for a new dog? Follow these pro tips.
- opens in a new tab
Dog Child Is the Ultimate Cheat Sheet to Home Cooking For Your Dog
Founder Nicole Marchand has made home cooking easier with upcycled ingredients.
- opens in a new tab
Big Fish: The Best Omega-3 Supplements for Dogs (And Why They Need Them)
Fatty acids rev up your dog’s energy, keep their coat shiny, help with inflammation from allergies and arthritis, and so much more.