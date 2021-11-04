Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Your dog is gorgeous. She’s a star. She’s the supermodel of the world and the sidewalk is her runway. Sure, she poops on her runway, but she looks damn good doing it! She could look better, though. And it wouldn’t take much: maybe just a trip to the groomer, a tasteful paw-dicure, and, of course, a designer top or two. Perhaps a little something from New York-based label Collina Strada opens in a new tab ?