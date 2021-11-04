Collina Strada’s Tie-Dyed Dog Tees Are Perfect for Fall · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Match Your Dog with Collina Strada’s Tie-Dyed Dog Tees

The fashion label’s playful, prismatic designs are going to the dogs.

by Charles Manning
November 8, 2021
Small dog wearing orange and yellow tie dye bow tie t-shirt
Courtesy of Collina Strada
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Your dog is gorgeous. She’s a star. She’s the supermodel of the world and the sidewalk is her runway. Sure, she poops on her runway, but she looks damn good doing it! She could look better, though. And it wouldn’t take much: maybe just a trip to the groomer, a tasteful paw-dicure, and, of course, a designer top or two. Perhaps a little something from New York-based label Collina Strada

Earlier this year, designer Hillary Taymour — herself a dog lover with a 10-year old Blue Merle Pomeranian named Powwow — released a capsule collection of tie-dyed doggy tops, available exclusively on Ssense.com. The sleeveless cotton T-shirts are hand-dyed in shades of purple, orange, pink, and brown with dramatic bow detailing at the collar for a sort of grunge-meets-glam, thrift store-chic look, perfectly in keeping with Collina Strada’s downtown eco-conscious ethos. 

collina strada dog tie-dye knit t-shirt
Collina Strada x Ssense Tie-Dye Knit Tee
$90

They come in four sizes, from Chihuahua to Chow Chow. Cheap, they are not, but who cares? Your pup is worth the splurge. Besides, can one really put a price on chic?

$90 at Ssense

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

Related articles