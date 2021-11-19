The Dogist x Andrea Cáceres x Foggy Dog
As if a collaboration between two of our favorite brands wasn’t exciting enough (to wit: Jason Wu x Cat Personopens in a new tab, Dsquared2 x Poldoopens in a new tab) a new, limited-edition line from not one, not two, but three prolific dog lovers has just dropped. Photographer Elias Friedman, a.k.a. the Dogistopens in a new tab, artist Andrea Cáceresopens in a new tab, and pet boutique The Foggy Dogopens in a new tab teamed up to design a whimsical capsule collection that’s pretty much got your pet’s holiday wish list covered. The dog collar, leash, bow tie, bandana, poop bag holder, and matching scrunchie for mom are all printed with a festive, hand-drawn patternopens in a new tab of playful pups. Needless to say, they’re not gonna last so get ’em while you can. All purchases from The Dogist Shop benefit The Dogist Fundopens in a new tab, an initiative devoted to nonprofit dog rescue and rehabilitation.
Samantha Gurrie
Samantha Gurrie is The Wildest’s Editor-in-Chief. She was previously the senior editor at NYLON magazine, co-publisher of Four&Sons, and director at Puerto Rican dog rescue The Sato Project. She lives in L.A. with her husband and rescued Pit Bull Midnight.
