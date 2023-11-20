A Dog Named Elvis Was Adopted by a Former Elvis Impersonator

We can’t help falling in love with this pup, who was the last dog left at this Chicago adoption event.

Between Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Elvis is having a (well, another) major moment. So, it’s no surprise that our new favorite Elvis, a three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix, quickly captured thousands of hearts when he was the only dog left unadopted after a Chicago adoption event.

Elvis was brought to the Anti-Cruelty Society opens in a new tab (ACS) as a stray with a fracture in his pelvis. After healing, he blossomed into an affectionate, silly, well-trained pup ready to find his family. But when the ACS hosted their Fall in Love adoption event, Elvis was the only one of 23 dogs left behind at the end.

The ACS took to Facebook to share Elvis’s story, describing him as “a three-year-old meatball that has the silliest personality” whose “giant smile lights up every room he enters.” The world fell head over heels, and the post went viral, with 6,500 people sharing it and 76 news stations picking up the story.

Enter Loren and Drew, a couple who saw Elvis on the news and fell in love. Loren has long-supported the ACS and has hosted fundraising events in drag as Debbie Fox opens in a new tab (who you might recognize from OutTV’s Camp Wannakiki opens in a new tab ). “When no one else wanted him, we found him. We’re all a bunch of misfits,” Drew told the ACS .

The kicker? Loren previously worked as an Elvis impersonator. Needless to say, Elvis will be keeping his name. You can support the ACS by donating or by adopting pets in need like Elvis.