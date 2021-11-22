Tika the Iggy’s Holiday Gift Guide

The fashion icon gives us the tea on her fave holiday accessories.

If being impossibly chic were an inherited trait, we’d all be as fabulous as Tika the Iggy opens in a new tab . Unfortunately, the hype that surrounds the Insta-famous Italian Greyhound appears to be as impenetrable as her unmatched sense of style. Needless to say, we’re supremely envious of all things Tika opens in a new tab , so when the multi-hyphenate offered to share her favorite holiday finds with The Wildest, we couldn’t be more thrilled.