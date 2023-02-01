Best Indestructible Dog Toys · The Wildest

11 Tough Toys for Power Chewers

Veterinary behaviorist Dr. Valli Parthasarathy reccos the most durable dog toys for destructive players.

by Sean Zucker
Updated February 1, 2023
Bullmastiff puppy chewing on a purple ring chew toy
inna_astakhova / Adobe Stock
Imagine it’s Christmas morning. You’ve just given your kid a new bike, Xbox, or, er, iPhone (whatever kids are into these days). They open it and you see that ecstatic glimmer in their eyes — a brand of excitement you forgot existed. For a moment, you feel truly content and accomplished — you never thought you’d be responsible for so much joy in another. Then your kid grabs the (very expensive) gift, throws it at the wall, and stomps it on the ground until it is rendered useless. This is essentially what I go through whenever I buy my dog any toy, ever. 

It is also, unfortunately, not an uncommon experience for dog parents. We’ll buy our pups new toys only to see them destroyed in minutes. And forget plush options — all too often they result in a G-rated cotton spreaded murder scene. We asked veterinary behaviorist Dr. Valli Parthasarathy why dogs destroy toys and how to discourage destructive chewing.

Why Do Dogs Destroy Toys? 

Are power chewers made or born? “Dogs chew on items for a variety of reasons. The most common reason is for self-entertainment and exploration. Dogs explore their environment with their mouths and chewing is an extension of this normal and natural behavior,” says Dr. Parthasarathy. It’s why this habit is especially prevalent in puppies, as they explore their surroundings and form their permanent teeth. But some dogs, like mine, never grow out of this phase. They continue to rip through toys well past their adolescence. For them, there are a few reasons for their behavior. 

According to Dr. Parthasarathy, “some [reasons] are based on their personality (they just like to chew hard), other times it can be related to anxiety. I have several patients that have exhibited decreased chewing intensity as their anxiety is reduced.” Other reasons include stress from separation anxiety, territorial behavior like resource guarding, or medical conditions that cause increased appetite or nausea. 

How To Curb Dog Toy Destruction

There are a few tactics to help discourage destructive chewing (or chewing items they shouldn’t for their own safety). Dr. Parthasarathy explains that one helpful trick is to encourage them to play with toys in ways other than chewing, such as licking. But supervision is crucial. Watch your dog as they play to ensure they’re not ingesting any pieces.

Of course, some would argue the simplest way to handle the situation is to buy proper toys that can handle the wear. Dr. Parthasarathy, for her part, agrees. “If a dog is chewing for self-stimulation or exploration, provide appropriate toys that are strong and are difficult to destroy,” she recommends. So, we rounded up the best options that meet that criteria.

The Best Durable Dog Toys

Ruffwear Pacific Loop
Ruffwear Pacific Loop™
$25

In addition to its durability, the Pacific Loop™ works as a motivator and reward for dogs in training.

$25 at Ruffwear
West Paw Qwizl
West Paw Qwizl
$19

If any product line can give KONG a run for the title of most reliably indestructible toys, it’s West Paw. Plus, this option is made with zero-waste and recyclable material.

$19 at West Paw
SodaPup Can Toy
SodaPup Can Toy
$22

As a plastic soda can, this may be one of the safer choices for power chewers. According to Dr. Parthasarathy, “I recommend toys that you can indent with your fingernail, or can bend and squeeze a bit.”

$22 at SodaPup
Wild One Triangle Tug in blue
Wild One Triangle Tug
$16

This triangle rope toy is made of natural rubber with a reinforced core, but more than anything, it’s oh so Instagrammable.

$16 at Wild One
Planet Dog Orbee Squeak
Planet Dog Orbee Squeak
$16

It might not look like much, but this ball is made of Planet Dog’s Orbee-Tuff material, which is as bouncy and durable as they come.

$16 at Amazon
Goughnuts Chew Ring
Goughnuts Black Ring
$30

Goughnuts understands that one truly indestructible toy is a myth. So they’ve added a red safety indicator that lets pet parents know it is time to toss the toy — though, with its multiple layers to reinforce durability, it will certainly take a while to get there.

$30 at Amazon
Zee.Dog Super Banana
Zee.Dog Banana
$13

Just as the fruit that inspired its name is a certified superfood, Zee.Dog’s Super Banana packs a lot of benefits. In addition to its strength, the toy can be filled with treats for mental simulate and helps clean teeth to promote healthy gums.

$13 at Zee.Dog
Pup Republic Pup Tug
CPFK Store Pup Tug
$19.99

The Pup Tug is specifically designed for dogs who like to keep themselves entertained. Its strong resistance can help dogs release their pent-up energy. But more importantly, it’s sturdy.

$19.99 at Amazon
Bulletproof Pet Products Indestructibone
Bulletproof Pet Products Indestructibone
$46

Bulletproof Pet Products saw Pup Republic’s $10 challenge and took it one step further. If your dog can destroy an Indestructibone in less than 90 days, they’ll feature them on their “Hall Of Fame” page.

$46 at Amazon
Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff Lil' Snoop
Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff Lil’ Snoop
$16

Similar to Planet Dog’s Orbee Squeak, the Lil’ Snoop is malleable, durable, and promises to hold up over time.

$16 at Amazon
KONG Extreme
KONG Extreme
$15

The OG indestructible dog toy. This update on the classic design is strengthened for the toughest of chewers by featuring the most durable KONG rubber.

$15 at Amazon

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

