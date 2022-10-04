The collab is a tribute to NYC pup parents, who find the bright spots along the sidewalks of unattended dog poop and discarded chicken bones.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

If you have a dog, you’ve no doubt heard of millennial favorite brand, Wild One opens in a new tab . If you haven’t, you’ve likely seen their offerings roaming the street along with city-dwelling pups; the most notable of which is their Walk Kit, which has reached A-list status among celebrities and their pups. Now, for a limited time, quintessential American fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi has teamed up with the dog essentials brand for a colorful collab that’s likely to garner just as much attention.

Photos courtesy of Wild One

The Isaac Mizrahi Loves Wild One collection is a whimsical ode to New York City’s vibrant energy and the spirit of the pups and parents who reside there.

“After months of planning, we are excited to debut these curated, well-designed pieces that celebrate the fashion lover, diehard New Yorker — or really anyone who wants to stride in style with their pup,” shares Bill Wells, co-founder & CEO of Wild One. Mixing Mizrahi’s signature patterns with the playfulness of Wild One’s designs, the two create a melting pot of zestful styles.

The six-product collaboration comes in two limited-edition colorways, Cosmopolitan Pink and Hudson Blue, available in revamped walking styles ranging from harnesses ($48) to leashes ($58) to collars ($38) to poop bag carriers with biodegradable baggies opens in a new tab ($8). The duo has already released a variation on their treat pouches ($44) and everyday carrier ($150).

Photos courtesy of Wild One

As a self-described, “dog-obsessed dad and long-time Wild One admirer,” Mizrahi deemed the collaboration a “dream come true.” As for fashion versus function, Mizrahi shares the central idea behind the collab: “The collection is rooted in nostalgia with fun colorways because we wanted to create pieces that allow dog parents to express themselves in a bold fashion, while also being designed for functionality.”