42 Deals That Will Have Your Pet Stoked for Memorial Day 2024

Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

by Avery Felman
Updated May 24, 2024
This long weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, and do you really want to spend it glued to your phone, googling the best Memorial Day sales for you and your pet? Nope. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the best deals from all your favorite brands.

Had your eye on a pet cam? Now’s the time to add to cart. Been saving up for a stylish new pet carrier? Wild One’s is practically a steal right now. Feel like spoiling your pup and the planet in one fell swoop? Jax & Bones’ denim dog bed is on-trend and overstuffed with hypoallergenic fill. So, go outside, fire up the grill, crack open a White Claw, and thank us later for being your pet’s personal shopper.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Maxbone

We want to empty our wallets every time we shop Maxbone — seriously; they have an entire Bridgerton collab. That’s why we’re taking full advantage of their Memorial Day discount code MDW24 — which knocks 20 percent off most offerings.

Maxbone x Bridgerton jumper
Bridgerton x Maxbone Jumper
$65
$52
Maxbone puppy harness in caramel
Maxbone Easy Fit Harness
$45
$36
lavender colored twisted rope toy
Maxbone Large Twisted Rope Toy
$16
$13

Wild One

You can always count on Wild One for just about everything you need for your pet, from carriers and collars to bowls, treats, and toys. This Memorial Day, you can save 20 percent sitewide.

wild one walk kit
Wild One Harness Walk Kit
$115
$92
everyday carrier in lilac
Wild One Everyday Carrier
$175
$140
Wild One Triangle Tug in blue
Wild One Triangle Tug
$16
$13

The Foggy Dog

Find us a dog who wouldn’t look adorable in The Foggy Dog’s floral collar. We’ll wait. With 15 percent off sale items through Memorial Day using code MDW15, there’s no time like the present to get your pet looking ready for a summer garden party. Grab a marine rope leash and eco-friendly waste bag dispenser while you’re at it. Did we mention everything designed by The Foggy Dog is locally produced from recycled materials and the brand donates dog food to shelters with every purchase?

the foggy dog gingham bandana
The Foggy Dog Gingham Dog Bandana
$26
$22
The Foggy Dog Indigo Mud Cloth Dog Bed
The Foggy Dog Indigo Mud Cloth Dog Bed
$75
$64
the foggy dog canvas bag dispenser
The Foggy Dog Sunflower Waxed Canvas Waste Bag Dispenser
$24
$20
green rope leash
The Foggy Dog Evergreen Marine Rope Dog Leash
$62
$53

Grove Co.

Grove Collaborative is a carefully curated marketplace of over 200 vetted, sustainable brands. All Grove shipments are 100 percent carbon neutral, and every order is 100 percent plastic neutral. This year, they’re having their first ever Memorial Day sale, with huge savings on pet products from your favorite shops.

west paw toppl toy
West Paw Toppl
$21
$17
the pink finn wipes
Finn Skin and Coat Supplement for Dogs
$32
$26
shameless pets skin & coat supplement
Shameless More Lobster, Cheese Crunchy Cat Treats
$4
$3
Aunt Fannie's vinegar
Aunt Fannie’s Pet Safe Cleaning Vinegar
$12
$10
kin+kind healthy poops supplement
Kin + Kind Organic Healthy Poops for Dogs and Cats
$25
$21

West & Willow

You gifted your friends and family pet portraits for the holidays and have been wishing you’d gotten one for yourself ever since. West & Willow’s sitewide Memorial Day sale — offering 20 percent off all custom products — is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a ready-to-hang painting of your bestie. Apply code MDW at checkout.

two dogs together in portrait form
West and Willow Custom Pet Portrait
$70
$56

P.L.A.Y.

Pet parents know that stuff like dog beds and plush toys are not one-time purchases. Even the most careful pet parent (with the gentlest of pets) needs to replace these essentials from time to time. Thanks to P.L.A.Y.’s Memorial Day sale, you can do just that. What’s more, you don’t have to feel bad about being wasteful, because all P.L.A.Y. products are made from sustainable materials. P.L.A.Y.’s offering 25 percent off sitewide — no code needed; just add to cart.

P.L.A.Y. dog bed
P.L.A.Y. Bamboo Lounge Dog Bed
$118
$83
Bugging Out Collection
P.L.A.Y. Bugging Out Collection
$15
$10
Dog Tennis Balls, P.L.A.Y
P.L.A.Y. Tennis Balls
$12
$9

Jax & Bones

Jax & Bones designer Tina Nguyen transforms soda bottles and fabric scraps into beautiful products for pets. If you aren’t already kicking back with a beach ball in one hand and a lobster roll in the other, you can live vicariously through your dog’s festive toys. Just use code MEMDAY24 for 20 percent off the site.

the red lobster toy
Jax & Bones Louie the Lobster Rope Toy
$15
$12
the beach ball toy
Jax & Bones Beach Ball Plush Dog Squeak Toy
$8
$6
Jax and Bones Denim Dog Bed
Jax & Bones Denim Lounge Bed
$119
$95

Little Beast

All the best dressed dogs are wearing Little Beast. This Memorial Day, stock up on some of Little Beast’s most iconic sweaters designs for cheap.

Little Beast The Love Sweater
Little Beast The Love Sweater
$65
$50
dog sweater with clouds
Little Beast Silver Linings Sweater
$65
$50
Little Beast U+Me Sweater
Little Beast U + Me Sweater
$65
$50

Modernbeast

Modernbeast have you covered for pet summer staples and beyond. And considering the brand donates a portion of their profits to animal rescues, you can feel even better about splurging.

modernbeast wool bone
Modernbeast MB Woolbone
$10
$8
striped sweater in gray
Modernbeast Pink Striped Cardigan by Worthy Dog
$12
$10
modernbeast patches
Modernbeast Badges
$8
$6

Amazon

At long last, Amazon. If you’re looking for major savings, you can find discounted high-tech finds from pet cams to automatic feeders to nail grinders to make pet parenting a little easier on you (and your wallet).

the pet camera in white
Vimtag Pet Camera
$60
$45
the cat litter box in white
Catlink Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
$340
$500
Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder Upgraded
Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder
$30
$23
Carhartt dog jacket
Carhartt Insulated Dog Chore Coat
$50
$30
Arf Pets Self Cooling Mat Pad
Arf Pets Self Cooling Mat Pad
$90
$60
the ceramic bowls with wood holder
Fukumaru Elevated Cat Ceramic Bowls
$38
$25
white dog in a pin striped car seat
Bloblo Pet Car Seat
$79
$69
dog probiotic chews in off white tub with navy lid
PetLab Co. Probiotics for Dogs
$36
$33

These chews help support your pup’s microbiome and boost their immune system. They’re great for itchy dogs or pups who are obsessed with licking their paws. “My Pom is high strung and has anxiety so she makes too much stomach acid,” one reviewer says . “Got her these, she gobbles them up, and within a couple days the head shaking, paw licking, and scratching has gone down 90 percent. She thinks they’re treats, and she’s not easily fooled!”

$33 at Amazon
Now Pet Omega 3 Supplement
Now Pet Omega 3 Supplement
$20
$14
IRIS USA 24" Exercise 8-Panel Pet Playpen with Door
IRIS USA Exercise 8-Panel Pet Playpen
$80
$70
AONBOY Cat Water Fountain
AONBOY Cat Water Fountain
$20
$17
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Dog Smart Orange Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Smart Interactive Treat Puzzle Toy
$14
$10
Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs
Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs
$46
$28

Just in time for summer, this sprinkler pad has low sides so dogs of any size or age can join the fun. Just raise and lower the fountain height to make a game of it. If your dog’s zoomies already make you laugh, prepare yourself for the Olympic-level sprinkler version. —Cory and Jane Turner

$28 at Amazon
FRONTLINE® Plus for Dogs Flea and Tick Treatment
Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs
$50
$36

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

