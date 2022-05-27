Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

This long weekend marks the unofficial start to summer opens in a new tab , and do you really want to spend it glued to your phone, googling the best Memorial Day sales for you and your pet? Nope. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the best deals from all your favorite brands.

Had your eye on a pet cam? Now’s the time to add to cart. Been saving up for a stylish new pet carrier? Wild One’s is practically a steal right now. Feel like spoiling your pup and the planet in one fell swoop? Jax & Bones’ denim dog bed is on-trend and overstuffed with hypoallergenic fill. So, go outside, fire up the grill, crack open a White Claw, and thank us later for being your pet’s personal shopper.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Maxbone

We want to empty our wallets every time we shop Maxbone — seriously; they have an entire Bridgerton collab opens in a new tab . That’s why we’re taking full advantage of their Memorial Day discount code MDW24 — which knocks 20 percent off most offerings.

Wild One

You can always count on Wild One opens in a new tab for just about everything you need for your pet, from carriers and collars to bowls, treats, and toys. This Memorial Day, you can save 20 percent sitewide.

The Foggy Dog

Find us a dog who wouldn’t look adorable in The Foggy Dog’s floral collar. We’ll wait. With 15 percent off sale items through Memorial Day using code MDW15, there’s no time like the present to get your pet looking ready for a summer garden party. Grab a marine rope leash and eco-friendly waste bag dispenser while you’re at it. Did we mention everything designed by The Foggy Dog opens in a new tab is locally produced from recycled materials and the brand donates dog food to shelters with every purchase?

Grove Co.

Grove Collaborative is a carefully curated marketplace of over 200 vetted, sustainable brands. All Grove shipments are 100 percent carbon neutral, and every order is 100 percent plastic neutral. This year, they’re having their first ever Memorial Day sale, with huge savings on pet products from your favorite shops.

West & Willow

You gifted your friends and family pet portraits opens in a new tab for the holidays and have been wishing you’d gotten one for yourself ever since. West & Willow’s sitewide Memorial Day sale — offering 20 percent off all custom products — is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a ready-to-hang painting of your bestie. Apply code MDW at checkout.

P.L.A.Y.

Pet parents know that stuff like dog beds and plush toys are not one-time purchases. Even the most careful pet parent (with the gentlest of pets) needs to replace these essentials from time to time. Thanks to P.L.A.Y.’s Memorial Day sale, you can do just that. What’s more, you don’t have to feel bad about being wasteful, because all P.L.A.Y. products are made from sustainable materials. P.L.A.Y.’s offering 25 percent off sitewide — no code needed; just add to cart.

Jax & Bones

Jax & Bones opens in a new tab designer Tina Nguyen transforms soda bottles and fabric scraps into beautiful products for pets. If you aren’t already kicking back with a beach ball in one hand and a lobster roll in the other, you can live vicariously through your dog’s festive toys. Just use code MEMDAY24 for 20 percent off the site.

Little Beast

All the best dressed dogs are wearing Little Beast opens in a new tab . This Memorial Day, stock up on some of Little Beast’s most iconic sweaters designs for cheap.

Modernbeast

Modernbeast have you covered for pet summer staples and beyond. And considering the brand donates a portion of their profits to animal rescues, you can feel even better about splurging.

Amazon

At long last, Amazon. If you’re looking for major savings, you can find discounted high-tech finds from pet cams to automatic feeders to nail grinders to make pet parenting a little easier on you (and your wallet).