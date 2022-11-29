The “bourgeois on a budget” content creator shares the best Dallas locales to explore with a pup.

If anyone knows the best hang-out spots in Dallas, it’s Aquia Francisco. The Texas-based content creator is a city director at The Nudge opens in a new tab , a program that texts users city-specific plans to help them make the most of their free time. Francisco documents her busy life for her Instagram audience, and the resulting feed is full of y opens in a new tab ummy eats opens in a new tab , fancy cocktails, opens in a new tab and killer fits opens in a new tab . If you’re in Dallas, you probably wanna be up to what she’s up to.

Francisco’s also a dog mom to a fluffy Goldendoodle named Lennox — so she knows how to live it up in dog-friendly locales. Below, she tells The Wildest her favorite spots to hang with her pup in Dallas.

“I love this spot for a coffee fix, and because Lennox is always welcome. They have dog treats and a dog bowl inside readily available and always give the pups so much love.”

“I love Half Price books in general, but the flagship store here in Dallas is awesome. They have a huge selection of books, records, and more — and the best part is that they welcome Lennox and other pups to explore with you!”

“Now that patio weather is back, you can catch me at Art Park every chance I get. This huge patio has endless seating options all surrounded by the dopest art, a shipping container bar, and pups all around!”

“I love Manhattan Project Beer for a lot of reasons — their fried chicken is next-level good, and their beers and/or coffee never disappoint. I especially love them for their large, dog-friendly patio, though, which means Lennox is always welcome to come hang out, too!”

“Dallas has a LOT of breweries but this one is one of my absolute favs. Their new location has a huge patio, yard games, etc., where I can hang out while Lennox hangs, too!”