Aquia Francisco’s Favorite Dog-Friendly Spots in Dallas
The “bourgeois on a budget” content creator shares the best Dallas locales to explore with a pup.
If anyone knows the best hang-out spots in Dallas, it’s Aquia Francisco. The Texas-based content creator is a city director at The Nudgeopens in a new tab, a program that texts users city-specific plans to help them make the most of their free time. Francisco documents her busy life for her Instagram audience, and the resulting feed is full of yopens in a new tabummy eatsopens in a new tab, fancy cocktails,opens in a new tab and killer fitsopens in a new tab. If you’re in Dallas, you probably wanna be up to what she’s up to.
Francisco’s also a dog mom to a fluffy Goldendoodle named Lennox — so she knows how to live it up in dog-friendly locales. Below, she tells The Wildest her favorite spots to hang with her pup in Dallas.
1. Merit Coffeeopens in a new tab
“I love this spot for a coffee fix, and because Lennox is always welcome. They have dog treats and a dog bowl inside readily available and always give the pups so much love.”
2. Half Price Books Flagshipopens in a new tab
“I love Half Price books in general, but the flagship store here in Dallas is awesome. They have a huge selection of books, records, and more — and the best part is that they welcome Lennox and other pups to explore with you!”
3. Art Park in Trinity Grovesopens in a new tab
“Now that patio weather is back, you can catch me at Art Park every chance I get. This huge patio has endless seating options all surrounded by the dopest art, a shipping container bar, and pups all around!”
4. Manhattan Project Beeropens in a new tab
“I love Manhattan Project Beer for a lot of reasons — their fried chicken is next-level good, and their beers and/or coffee never disappoint. I especially love them for their large, dog-friendly patio, though, which means Lennox is always welcome to come hang out, too!”
5. Community Brewery opens in a new tab
“Dallas has a LOT of breweries but this one is one of my absolute favs. Their new location has a huge patio, yard games, etc., where I can hang out while Lennox hangs, too!”
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
