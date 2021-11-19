Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Mariah bangers on the radio? Must be holiday shopping season! Making a list, checking it twice, worrying that you’ll forget an extended cousin... At least there’s one family member who’s always fun to buy for — the same one who’d be happy receiving nothing but continued affection and adoration, despite their lack of cognitive understanding towards the season or its ceremonial rituals. Yes, the only thing we love more than our dogs is buying gifts for our dogs. Be it toys, treats, or comfy sweaters, these are just a few of our favorite things — not to mention witnessing the pure joy your dog feels when they see something new they can try to chew to bits.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Collars are like watches for dogs — most wear them every day and they’re so common they tend to go unnoticed. But with the right one, they can really draw a crowd. Gift your pup a statement piece this year with this leather strap.
Bringing the concept of comfort food to an entirely new level, this toy offers a revolutionary way for your dog to eat their meals that’ll help treat anxiety and boredom. Holding up to 1.5 pounds of dry food, it should entertain them for up to 30 minutes by providing both mental and physical stimulation.
Dogs have been enjoying tug toys for generations and yet there’s still room for innovation. House Dogge’s update: 100% vegetable tanned leather base with 100% cotton rope resulting in a 100% biodegradable toy.
You have your go-to flannel for winter nights, so give your dog their own version with this bandana from The Foggy Dog. The brand uses recycled materials, and for every purchase, they donate half a pound of dog food to rescues across the country.
2009 was also the year Pixar blessed us an intimate look at the distracting power of squirrels with the tear-jerker Up. This holiday, keep your dog occupied for hours with this interactive squirrel treasure trove.
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.