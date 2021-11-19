From designer duds to high-tech toys, your dog will be pretty psyched to get these gifts.

Mariah bangers on the radio? Must be holiday shopping season! Making a list, checking it twice, worrying that you’ll forget an extended cousin... At least there’s one family member who’s always fun to buy for — the same one who’d be happy receiving nothing but continued affection and adoration, despite their lack of cognitive understanding towards the season or its ceremonial rituals. Yes, the only thing we love more than our dogs is buying gifts for our dogs. Be it toys, treats, or comfy sweaters, these are just a few of our favorite things — not to mention witnessing the pure joy your dog feels when they see something new they can try to chew to bits.

