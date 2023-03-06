Pawness’s Milestone Cards Will Mark Your Puppy’s Greatest Achievements

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Being a pet parent is all about appreciating the little things. The look on your dog’s face when you say, “Let’s go for a walk.” How they always know to come snuggle after a bad day. Or their full-bodied excitement as you open the front door. Hell, my dog can’t even stretch without me throwing her a full-on dance party — though, to be fair, we’re both pretty dramatic. But that initial year with a new pup is highlighted by firsts worthy of this level of reaction. To commemorate these moments, Pawness created a pack of milestone cards opens in a new tab to help expecting dog moms and dads celebrate every new achievement.

The collection of 20 cards is perfect for curating a photo album of you and your pup’s first year together. Each design features a colorful announcement of that day’s event, such as “It’s my first time with the groomer” or “I lost my first puppy tooth!” For those of us who somehow managed to flunk arts and crafts, the very act of compiling such a photo album may sound daunting. Luckily, Pawness’s Milestone Cards were fabricated with the artistically challenged in mind. Documentation is as simple as holding the card next to your dog after a big moment and snapping a picture (just like your friends with kids do every time their babies elicit so much as a giggle).

Not only will this allow you to cherish these early days forever, it’ll also be something cute to look back on as a reminder of why the living room accidents and chewed shoes are absolutely worth it months down the line. Plus, for those who are more into journaling than scrapbooking, every card is dual-sided with writing prompts on the back side that describe each meaningful accomplishment.

Photo courtesy of Pawness

Pawness starts with the basics by cataloging the day you bring your pet home, their three, six, and nine-month anniversaries, and their first birthday. Then, the milestone cards get into major outings: your puppy’s first grooming, vet visit, and training class. Finally, there are cards to celebrate your dog’s new tricks. This includes noting the day they learn to sit, give paw, and play fetch.

Also, the way Pawness creates and packages its products is as heartwarming as the milestone concept itself. Every card is composed of eco-friendly FSC-certified paper, meaning it was derived of responsibly-sourced wood fiber. The pouch they’re packed in is made entirely of organic cotton that’s certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard, an international group that confirms ethical worker, consumer, and environmental treatment throughout the production process.