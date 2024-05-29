Early Spaying and Neutering Can Cause Health Problems in Certain Dog Breeds, New Study Finds
If you have a choice, it might be good to wait a bit longer to get this surgery for some pups.
On the list of things to doopens in a new tab when you bring home a new puppy, setting up a spay or neuter surgery isn’t the most exciting — but it’s an important step. Most veterinarians recommend spaying and neutering; the practice helps prevent unwanted litters (keeping pups out of shelters), aggressive behavior, ovarian cancer, and other behavioral and health problems.
But when it comes to figuring out exactly when your pup needs this surgery, the answer isn’t one-size-fits-all. A new study finds that spaying or neutering a pup too early can cause health problems, and different breeds may want to follow different guidelines.
Before we get into the results of this study, it‘s important to state that if you’re adopting a dog from a shelter, you likely won’t have a choice as to when you are spaying or neutering your dog. Many require animals to be fixed before they go home to maintain population control and prevent breeding, which is very important. This should not deter you from adopting. See more here opens in a new tab from the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) about the importance of spaying and neuteringopens in a new tab.
Health risks caused by spaying and neutering
Veterinarians have known that a dog’s size can affect their spay/neuter surgery risks for some time now. Since larger dogs take longer to reach sexual maturity, it’s usually recommended that they are neutered at a later time than small dogs (around nine to 15 months, as opposed to around six months). “Spaying or neutering large breeds too soon can lead to a number of health issues later in life, including urinary incontinence, orthopedic issues, and some types of cancer,” Dr. Alcyia Washington wrote for usopens in a new tab.
In 2020, a previous studyopens in a new tab analyzed 35 dog breeds and found that for certain breeds, being spayed and neutered in the first year of life can increase the risk of developing joint disorders or cancer. Researchers found that for mixed-breed dogs weighing over 20 kilograms (about 44 pounds) and certain large-breed dogs, there was an increased risk of joint disorders like hip dysplasia, elbow dysplasia, and cranial cruciate ligament tears. Some breeds, including Golden Retrievers, showed an increased risk for some cancers, including lymphosarcoma, mast cell tumors, hemangiosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.
The newest studyopens in a new tab, published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science, added five breeds to the previous study’s list of 35: the German Short/Wirehaired Pointer, Mastiff, Newfoundland, Rhodesian Ridgeback, and Siberian Husky. They found that similar risk discrepancies existed across breeds when pups were spayed or neutered early.
Specifically, male and female Pointer breeds had an elevated risk for joint disorders and cancer, male Mastiff breeds had an increased risk for some joint disorders, female Newfoundland breeds had an increased risk for joint disorders, and female Ridgebacks had an increased risk of mast cell tumors. Some of these risks decreased when dogs were spayed or neutered later in their development.
Making the choice for your pup
Based on their findings, the researchers created a chart with recommendationsopens in a new tab for the best time for different dog breeds to be spayed or neutered. Australian Cattle Dogs, for example, should be spayed or neutered around six months, according to their recommendation, while male Irish Wolfhounds may want to put off neuter surgeries until very late — about two years of age.
Remember, these results don’t mean that pets shouldn’t be neutered at all. They do suggest, though, that a more personalized approach to spaying and neutering — rather than one guideline for all dogs — might be useful, again, if you have the choice. If your head’s swimming, rest assured: Your veterinarian can help you decide exactly what’s right for your pup.
