Dog Friendly Travel to Flagler Beach
Visit Florida’s laid-back coastal regions with your pup.
Florida attracts visitors year-round, but the winter and spring seasons are especially inviting. On the northeastern shoreline of Floridaopens in a new tab—known as the “quiet side”— Palm Coast and Flagler Countyopens in a new tab deserve special mention for their dog-friendliness.
This stretch of oceanfront has a laid-back, small-town flavor; unlike other coastal areas, the beaches are uncluttered by cars or buildings—no high-rise hotels here. Hiking opens in a new tabopportunities abound, with more than 100 miles of trails. Over at Betty Steflik Memorial Preserveopens in a new tab, there are 217 acres of fantastic hiking spots. Plus, the longest designated scenic highway on the East Coast—the A1A Scenic Coastal Highway—passes through, so there’s always a reason to take a ride and see the sights.
When planning your “dog-cation” to the Palm Coast, there’s paddle boarding; hikes along the eight-mile-long Lehigh Trail (part of an abandoned 195-acre railroad corridor); and visits to the popular Wadsworth Park, where you can meet up with the locals at its fenced dog park, which has separate areas for large and small dogs.
A must-stop for nature enthusiasts is the 1,500-acre Princess Place Preserve in the northern part of the county. Its many scenic viewpoints provide lots of places to catch a sunset. (Wild hogs and alligators also call it home, so best to keep your pup on leash.)
Among the affordable accommodations with dog-welcoming policies are Whale Watch Motel and Fairfield Inn and Suites. For good eats, there’s Johnny D’s Beach Bar & Grill, Flagler Fish Company, or the High Tides at Snack Jacks.
Susan Tasaki
Freelance writer Susan Tasaki lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her Husky, who wishes they both got out more.
