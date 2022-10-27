Pia Baroncini’s Gift Guide for Dogs · The Wildest

Pia Baroncini’s Must-Have Products For Pups

If anyone knows what dogs want, it’s this LA entreprenuer — and mom of three pups.

by Avery Felman
October 27, 2022
Pia baroncini with her two dog
The Wildest
Entrepreneur Pia Baroncini knows what people (and their pets) want. With her successful fashion company, LPA, her husband Davide’s label, Ghaia Cashmere (for which she serves as CMO), and their co-founded venture, Baroncini Import & Co. Sicilian olive oil, Baroncini has found a niche in curating products that satisfy millennials with impeccable taste.

As a mom to baby daughter, Carmela — plus Bulldog Chi Chi, Pit Bull Nina, and Mastiff Nutella, Baroncini knows a few things about how to make the inhabitants of her house happy. The Wildest asked Baroncini to share a few of her pups’ favorite things (many of which were donated to her summer pool bash with us), including the celebrity stylist-founded Ouai dog shampoo, Maxbone cleansing wipes, and Jax & Bones rope toys she can’t live without.

rope flamingo dog toy in pink
Jax & Bones Fran the Flamingo Rope Dog Toy

“A toy that actually looks cute on your kitchen floor!”

Shop Jax & Bones
zesty paws jar of bites in orange
Zesty Paws Core Elements 8-in-1 Bites
$29

“This helps with their tummy issues, skin, heart, joints…I have a subscription, so I never miss out! The dogs also think they are treats, so it adds a little yummy to their meals.”

$29 at Amazon
party hat in green
Modernbeast Party Beast Crown
$14

“Because your dog is royalty, and everyone should know.”

$14 at Modernbeast
ouai shampoo in clear bottle
Ouai Fur Bébé Pet Shampoo
$32

“You want your dog to smell good, even a week after their bath? This is it.”

$32 at Ouai
white wipes
Maxbone Aloe & Oatmeal Dog Cleansing Wipes
$25

“Dogs are stinky, especially Bulldogs. Our animals refuse to sleep in their own beds, so since we share pillows, wipes are necessary for skin health and stinkys.

$25 at Chewy
salmon oil in orange bottle
Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil
$37

“The dogs were having such bad skin issues, this was transformative. I also have this on subscription!”

$37 at Amazon
lobster dog toy
Jax & Bones Lola the Lobster Rope Toy
$17

“The dogs love this toy as much as my daughter does.”

$17 at Jax & Bones

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

