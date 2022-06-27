Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

My dog, Harper, is objectively a very good dog. She’s fully trained, housebroken, and gets along with dog/kids/cats/otherworldly spirits, etc. She allows her toothless brother, Moose, who is objectively a very terrible dog, to bully her incessantly without ever nipping back. Plus, she will sometimes will sigh like an actual human and it’s the cutest sound ever. Simply put, Harper is a picture-perfect pup — aside from one very weird trait.

Picture this: Harper and I are on a walk on a very hot day when I notice she seems a little thirsty. Being the responsible pet parent that I am, I take out my collapsible water bowl, fill it with water, and set it down for Harper to drink from. It’s at this point that Harper will look at the bowl, knock it over, and rip it to shreds, as if she is Tony Soprano and this bowl is some poor schnook who owes her 15 large.

To be clear, she doesn’t do this to bowls inside and she doesn’t do it with anything else she finds on the ground outside. She really just takes issue with bowls that dare to brave the world outside the four walls of our apartment — which I realize is a pretty unique problem, and perhaps not one shared by you, dear reader. However, I have found a pretty good solution that may also work for your pup’s outdoor drinking needs.

The Springer Classic Travel Bottle is a water bottle/bowl all in one that makes it easy to hydrate your pup on the go. It’s pretty simple: you squeeze the bottle, it fills a leak-proof (and Harper-proof) bowl that attaches to the top, and the water that your pup does not drink drains back into the bottle. Springer also offers small and large versions, the mini and the growler, which work with the same mechanism.

Courtesy of Springer

Best of all, the Springer travel bottle can be an important tool when it comes to keeping your pet safe on hot summer days. With rising temperatures comes the rising risk of heat related illnesses opens in a new tab — and many pet parents don’t recognize the most common cause of this danger. While it’s widely believed that heat stroke occurs when you leave your pet in a hot car or house, studies opens in a new tab show that most heat related episodes occur during exercise — and are compounded by dehydration.

Even knowing this, it can be easy to forget to grab a water bottle if you’re just running out with your dog for a quick walk on a hot day. For that, every Springer bottle has a handy carabiner that attaches to your dog’s leash, so it’s always there to remind you to fill up before heading out for any stretch of time. Always having dispensable water at your side with the Springer travel bottle will keep your pup stronger and more alert while outside in the heat. Just make sure to still limit outside time on extra hot days and to seek medical care if your pup starts displaying any of these symptoms opens in a new tab .