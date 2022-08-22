Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

With only a few weeks of summer left before it’s all about the pumpkin spice latte, a myriad of other pumpkin-flavored things and the universal question of whether to dress your dog up for Halloween opens in a new tab . It’s time to make the most out of the, er, dog days of summer, and if your pup likes to splash, they need to splash.

Luckily, Minnidip opens in a new tab has created a solution where aquatically inclined dogs can fully experience the joy of aquatic movement. They have human pools opens in a new tab , too, but hey — enough about us and our need to regulate our body temperature.

Doggy Paddle Central

The dog pool is called The Pup Dip opens in a new tab — a portable pool just for dogs. Now, if you’re thinking the only thing that is more fleeting than the warm weather is the amount of time before your dog’s claws puncture a hole in that rubber contraption, you’re covered: Unlike similar options, Minnidip’s offering is entirely non-inflatable. Its four-foot-wide and 12-inch-tall foldable structure features a bottom panel comprised of heavy-duty vinyl that doubles the thickness of standard pools. The Pup Dip is durable, easy to store, and less likely to tear — though not impossible, so it’s recommended to trim your dog’s nails opens in a new tab before letting them take a dip.

No stranger to reimagining the backyard classic, Minnidip initially launched in 2017 with a line of adult-sized kiddie pools and accessories. It quickly became a success thanks to its innovative use of trendy, colorful designs and dedication to rejuvenating customers’ inner children. It’s no surprise that when the company first dropped The Pup Dip in 2020, the product received the Ticketmaster treatment and sold out in 10 minutes. But, unlike seeing Elton John at The Garden, you actually have a second chance with this one. In fact, Minnidip now offers two versions of The Pup Dip and both are currently available.

There’s the brand’s signature That’s Banana(leave)s opens in a new tab pattern, a dog-friendly version of one of Minnidip’s earliest and most popular designs opens in a new tab . It was coincidentally also originally inspired by the founder’s dog, Bananas. Additionally, you can get the pool in Terrazzo opens in a new tab — which is a seemingly timeless style opens in a new tab .

Philanthropy — With Style

Of course, what is any dog-loving brand without the desire to give back? During The Pup Dip’s initial launch in 2020 which lasted less than half the length of an episode of The Office, Minnidip donated 100 percent of the proceeds to Wags & Walks opens in a new tab and MCP Rescue opens in a new tab — two charities that work to save at-risk dogs and find them loving homes because, like Michael Scott himself, Minnidip understands the importance of how you use your paper. Despite no longer contributing at the same ratio, they continue to support and give to both organizations, as well as PAWS Chicago opens in a new tab ,The World Wide Fund for Nature opens in a new tab , and The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals opens in a new tab .

Before you trade in your strawberry-lemon mojito and sunglasses for a cozy beanie and that PSL, give your dog a refreshing summer coda with The Pup Dip. And at only $45, it barely costs more than a couple of coffees at Starbucks anyway.