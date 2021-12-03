Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

New York City is nothing if not a holiday destination, and every resident has their favorite seasonal activities. For some, it’s the tree at Rockefeller Center, for others it’s Wollman Rink in Central Park, and for a few misguided souls (to the detriment of fellow New Yorkers), there’s SantaCon. Either way, while you’re out ice skating with your family or holding back your friend’s big white beard as they get sick on Park Ave, your dog’s at home feeling less than festive. Luckily, Human’s Best Friend opens in a new tab is back just in time to buck that trend and give Gotham’s dogs a place of their own this holiday.

The experiential pop-up first opened their doors in 2018 as a sort of Museum of Ice Cream for dogs: an interactive, shareable experience with technicolor grass, a ball pit opens in a new tab of puppy dreams, and toys up to doggie eyeballs — literally opens in a new tab . They just reopened for a limited run during the holidays as an immersive winter wonderland for pets, featuring more than 16 festive installations — all of which provide ample photo ops. There’s even a snow day on the docket!

The winter pop-up wraps the day after Christmas so get your tickets now. Admission is $25 for humans (free for dogs) and 10% of proceeds will go to Soho animal rescue Animal Haven opens in a new tab . Of course, standard Covid conditions apply: Guests 12 and older need to show proof of vaccination before entering and masks are required.