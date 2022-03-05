Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Pet Parenting Skills in New Snapchat Series

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

It’s easy to miss the antics of early aughts MTV, or early aughts TV in general (we’re looking at you, Simple Life), but Megan Thee Stallion’s new Snapchat show, Off Thee Leash opens in a new tab , brings some of that silly celebrity energy to the modern age. On the Snap Original, the musician behind “WAP,” “Body,” and many of the other top hits of recent years welcomes stars and their pets to the Hottie Ranch, where she and her dogs compete in animal-centric challenges.

The guests range from fellow musicians, like Normani, who Megan takes to a puppy prom, to Nicole Richie, who brings her bearded dragon by to paint and sip, to Golden Globe winning actress Taraji P. Henson (who you might remember previously collaborating with Megan by appearing inthe “Body” music video opens in a new tab ).

Dogs definitely take top billing on the show, though several other animals call the ranch home, including pigs, llamas, and horses, and celebrity guests bring whatever pet they choose. With a total of six dogs of her own, a TV show really is necessary to get to know each of Megan’s pups, which are generally named for numbers: three French Bulldogs named 4oe, Dos, and Oneita; a Pit Bull named 5ive; a merle dog named Six; and a Cane Corso named X.

The charm of the show undoubtedly comes from spying the candid moments between the celebs and their pets who are so rarely on camera. As Megan told Billboard in an interview about the show, “I know the relationships I have with my babies, so it was just fun to watch the dynamic between my friends and their pets. It’s just a special relationship that we have with our babies and you can feel it in each episode.” She adds that she has “to make sure 4oe doesn’t turn into a little diva and get too big on me.”

It’s undeniable that the pups live enviable lifestyles — just takethis picture of 4oe looking stately above the steps of a private jet as proof opens in a new tab — but the antics captured on the show are downright doggie heaven. The challenges they compete in ensure there’s no shortage of treats, whether that’s the painting 4oe makes on the Nicole Richie episode by licking peanut butter off of cling wrap stretched over a canvas, or the snack-lined maze in which he races against Rickey Thompson’s dog in episode three.