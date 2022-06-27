Best Pet Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022 · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Pet Deals to Score on Amazon Prime Day ’22

Save the date! On July 11-12 you can finally buy smart home devices, travel essentials, interactive toys, and more stuff majorly on sale.

by Avery Felman
June 27, 2022
collage with amazon products
The Wildest
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Amazon Prime Day is back and coming in hot on July 11 and 12. Arguably one of the best shopping days of the year, it’s a time for purchases both essential and frivolous — ones that will last years and others that won’t likely make it past the weekend (looking at you, bulk ice cream). Don’t forget to think of your pet when your shopping spree kicks off. The Wildest got a sneak peak at what will be up to 66% off for Prime members — thanks, Amazon! — and picked out the coolest pet products, from pet cams and automatic feeders to airline-approved travel carriers and interactive puzzle toys. And remember, new sales pop up throughout the event, so keep checking back.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Furbo Dog Camera
Furbo Dog Camera
$210
$145

Your pet has had to get used to more time alone since you’ve been called back to the office at least a few days a week. This treat-tossing, full HD wifi pet camera is ideal for the anxious pet parent who needs to see their pet’s face every two hours — just in case. It also comes with two-way audio, so you can tell your pup what a good dog they are from afar. —Avery Felman

$145 at Amazon
interactive cat toy
Petstages Buggin’ Out Puzzle & Play Cat Game by Nina Ottosson
$20
$17

Awarded Best Interactive Cat Toy in 2020’s Pet Business Industry Recognition Awards, this puzzle challenges your cat’s thought process through trial and error as they work out how to uncover treats in 16 hidden compartments. —Katherine Tolford

$17 at Amazon
brilliant fish oil in pink
Brilliant Salmon Oil
$20

Brilliant Salmon Oil will support your cat’s hips and joint health, help them maintain a shiny coat, and relieve their dry and itchy skin. Bonus: this oil uses a 100 percent pure distillation process with no acid treatments, solvents or chemicals, artificial additives, preservatives, or colorings added. It’s also sustainable, which means no part of the fish is wasted in the process. Brilliant, indeed.—AF

$20 at Amazon
the feeder in white
Petlibro Basic Automatic Pet Feeder
$90
$53

Coming in chic matte black, white, and gray colors, the Petlibro feeder will look great with any bedroom or kitchen aesthetic. But, to your cat’s dismay, this cat feeder also comes with a cat-proof twisty lock lid. On the bright side, their dry food will remain fresh and you can even record a 10-second message to call your cat to the feeder. It’ll bring peace of mind to the overbooked and forgetful cat mom, because let’s face it, we’ve all been there. —AF

$53 at Amazon
rocco & roxie stain odor eliminator
Rocco & Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator
$19

Maybe the greatest in a long line of cat parent woes is the issue of cats peeing indoors — on rugs, bedspreads, furniture, and literally anything expensive. That’s why we encourage anyone who is acclimating a new kitty to their home or potty training to invest in a good odor remover. And they don’t come much more effective than Rocco & Roxie.

One reviewer wrote: “Almost instantly, the smell of pee and cat spray went away! All of my hours upon hours of cleaning over the last months hadn’t even touched these spots from a smell standpoint and with one spray of this cleaner the smell in each part of my house — was gone — it was that easy!”

$19 at Amazon
the cat carrier in blue
Petkit Pet Backpack Carrier
$70
$54

Maybe you’ve joked about bringing your cat everywhere with you. Maybe you weren’t joking at all, but everyone assumed you were (comedy is a subtle art). Well, now’s your opportunity to live your best Taylor Swift lifestyle with cat in tow.

$54 at Amazon
the cat litter box in white
Catlink Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
$600
$380

Scooping a litter box is arguably the worst part of cat parenthood. Plot twist: The process is being streamlined for you with this automatic litter box that supports cats up to 22 pounds. —AF

$380 at Amazon
the cat toy in white and pink
Trixie Brain Mover Strategy Cat Toy
$24
$15

If your cat is no stranger to mind puzzles, this may be the perfect toy to challenge their skills. With four different modes that allow your cat to access the treats within the toy, there’s no shortage of ways to keep your cat engaged and concentrated. —KT

$15 at Amazon
blue ring dog toy
Petstages Orka Tire Treat-Dispensing Chew Toy
$20
$13

This chew by Petstages is one I’ve seen many puppies love; it must feel great on their puppy teeth. — The Wildest Collective member Nicole Ellis

$13 at Amazon
Trixie Mad Scientist Turn Around Activity Strategy Cat Game
$30
$17

Mad scientist, indeed. Your cat’s challenge is to paw at three spinning beakers (hint: not too fast), then fish out treats from a spiked frame below. —KT

$17 at Chewy
the vacuum in white
Bissell SpinWave Pet Robot
$400
$210

This robo vacuum is perfect for the pet parent that doesn’t have time to vacuum multiple times a day. Even with non-shedding breeds, pets tend to create a lot of dander. But it’s nothing this wet/dry vac can’t take care of. —AF

$210 at Amazon
blue cat toy with balls
Upsky Cat Track Toy
$11
$9

Interactive cat toys, like this track toy, have been known to keep kitties so engaged that they help resolve litter box avoidance issues, cut down on overgrooming, curb anxiety, and keep their diet in check. It’s important to pay attention to the challenge level, though. So donate an easy, level one toy to shelter cats to avoid adding to their stress, (aka let them win).

$9 at Amazon
Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs in purple packaging
Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs
$40
$28

Well, it’s summer and you know what that means: sun, sand, and lots of tall grass where blood-sucking critters tend to hide. Keep your pup protected with this preventative flea and tick treatment. —AF

$28 at Amazon
mateeylife lick mat
MateeyLife Treat Lick Mat
$23
$10

This lick mat is great for slowing your pup’s eating and soothing dogs with anxiety. One reviewer says, “These lick pads have been so helpful for my dog who gets anxious when visitors come over. The licky pads keep him occupied and happy, which seems to reduce his anxiety. Love the suction cups on the back as well.” —SH

$10 at Amazon
water fountain in white
Veken Pet Fountain
$34
$26

Getting your pet to stay hydrated is not all it’s cracked up to be. If they’ve been expertly avoiding the splash of water you’ve been adding to their food bowl, it’s time to get creative with this waterworks display. —AF

$26 at Amazon
Flopping fish toy
Potaroma Electronic Floppy Fish
$14

This one is great for cats who enjoy a little wrestle and kick. It has a pouch for catnip and the USB-charged flopping action makes it way more engaging than a stuffed mouse or flaccid felt tube. 

$14 at Amazon
doggy pool
Coidak Foldable Dog Pool
$50
$37

Help your pup beat the heat this summer with a pool party all of their own. It’s an easy way to help prevent serious heat-related illnesses, like heatstroke. —AF

$37 at Amazon
petsafe martingale collar
PetSafe Martingale Dog Collars
$11
$9

The PetSafe Martingale collar is a pet-parent favorite. Designed to fit loosely while your pup is resting and tighten when they’re pulling, it keeps your pup cozy and you in control. According to one reviewer, this is “the best collar hands down. The martingale feature and easy-snap release are both safe and effective, and [for] a city dog who frequently attends daycares and boarding, it’s the only option accepted. I love these collars and have a purchased an extra just to have a spare handy.” —SH

$9 at Amazon
PAW BRANDS Puprug Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed
PAW BRANDS Puprug Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed
$119

Human-grade memory foam meets faux fur rug for a joint-supporting, pain-easing, orthopedic bed for your dog (and a luxe design for you). The faux fur cover is easily removable for machine washing, and the core’s water-resistant lining ensures an easy clean-up in case of accidents. Plus, the bottom is made from anti-slip rubber, so your pup can stay safely in place while they chase squirrels in their dreams. And just in case you’re tempted to join your dog for a supportive nap, yes, it is available in “giant” size. —Cory and Jane Turner

$119 at Amazon
chom chom hair roller in white and red
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
$32
$25

The ChomChom has amassed a loyal following of pet parents and has been a go-to solution to the ever-persistent hair problem many of them are faced with on a daily basis. But, for those who are new to the wonders of the hair roller extraordinaire, it’s a bit of a financial commitment.

As one Amazon reviewer writes, “I wasn’t sure if it was going to be worth the $ when I could just use a vacuum on the furniture, but I was wrong. It was definitely worth it. This is way easier and more realistic for consistent cleaning than hauling the vacuum out!” These things last forever, are [sturdier] than your drug store lint roller, and are way more convenient than reaching for the hand-vac every time your cat curls up on your favorite sweater.

$25 at Amazon
double bowl in black
BurgeonNest Slow Feeder
$22
$20

Keeping your pup from absolutely inhaling their food is not easy task. That’s why we’ve elected to help them slow their roll with this slow feeder that doubles as a water dish holder and tray. —AF

$20 at Amazon
white litter box
MS Cat Litter Box
$160
$127

OK, the worst part about cat parenthood is having to look at a litter box every day. No matter way you slice it, it’s not the best piece of furniture in the home by a long shot. However, MS Cat has made a tiny retro box that’ll suit your cat’s needs and your design sensibilities. —AF

$127 at Amazon
grey canopy bed
Brightdeck Outdoor Dog Bed
$58
$45

This outdoor dog bed with a canopy might be the best thing to happen to you and your pup this summer. Spoilers: Pets can get sunburns, too, and the best way to prevent dehydration and all of the stresses of heat-related illnesses is to avoid the sun. —AF

$45 at Amazon
one fast cat exercise wheel
Cat Exercise Wheel by One Fast Cat
$219

Does your cat get the zoomies? Give them a way to work out some of that pent-up energy without tearing recklessly from one end of the house to the other. It’s a great way to keep them active, and while it’s not right for every cat, the ones who love it, love it.

$219 at Amazon
beagle on blue mat
Arf Pets Self Cooling Mat Pad
$40
$35

Speaking of keeping your pup cool, this cooling mat will keep your dog’s essential extremities ( especially those paws and that belly) from overheating, allowing them to enjoy more time outside with none of the stress. —AF

$35 at Amazon
pee training pads
Four Paws Wee-Wee Odor Control Pee Pads
$25
$23

Got a puppy on your hands, or planning on bringing one home soon? It’s a great time to stock up on training pads. As one reviewer said, “I have tried numerous other puppy pads and none can compare to these. They do not leak through, and the fragrance is wonderful after our dog does her deed. I never have to worry about urine smell getting into the carpet. It has five layers, and when your pet urinates it turns to a gel so it doesn’t go through. I highly recommend these ‘Wee Wee’ pads! Best product out there for potty training or if you need to leave your pet alone for a few hours when you are out of the house!” —SH

$23 at Amazon
supplements in green bottle
Now Pet Omega 3 Supplement
$20
$16

Keeping our pets healthy is always priority and their gut health is no exception. Omega 3s are essential for maintaining your pup’s microbiome and if that’s not an investment worth making, I don’t know what is. —AF

$16 at Amazon
cat carrier backpack
Lollimeow Bubble Cat Backpack
$50
$38

You can thank Taylor Swift for singlehandedly starting the cat backpack trend. Of all the memorable scenes in Miss Americana (2020), cat parents will never forget watching Tay board a private jet with her Scottish Fold Olivia Benson ensconced in a leather backpack, glaring at the cameraman from a spacesuit-style bubble porthole.

Not only are cat backpacks safe (as long as you zip them up), most cats are actually cool with them because squishing themselves into small spaces is kind of their thing. Just make sure it’s well-ventilated. And get them used to it at home — by leaving it out for them to crawl into on their own volition — before packing them up.

Our favorite of the backpacks out there is this adorable bubble by Lollimeow. This large backpack provides plenty of room for your kitty — no matter their size — and features a rounded window for your cat’s viewing pleasure, plus mesh sides for ventilation. The straps are extra padded to support your back from the added weight if your kitty is carrying a few extra pounds. —Caitlin Stall-Paquet

$38 at Amazon
petkit cat litter set in white
Petkit 5 in 1 Mixed Cat Litter
$28
$24

This dissolvable, fragrance-free, and plant-based litter is ideal for the no-muss no-fuss pet parent. It conceals odor using activated carbon and deodorant particles and compared with clay litters that use more added materials, it’s better for the environment; it’s made from fast drying tofu you can flush in a flash. —AF

$24 at Amazon
cat licking silvervine catnip treat
SINROBO 3 Silvervine Catnip Balls
$20
$10

This wall-mounted, compressed catnip toy offers literal balls-to-the-wall excitement, with several different textures for your cat to sniff and rub all over. —AF

$10 at Amazon
blue dog feeder bowl
Dr Catch Dog Puzzle Toy
$16
$10

If your pup eats too quickly or seems in need of some puzzle enrichment, look no further. The Dr Catch dog food puzzle is both fun (for your pup) and sturdy (for your wallet). According to one reviewer, “This product is amazing! My dog loved the puzzle. It was a great starter puzzle for her and it has certainly held up against a Rottweiler digging, scratching and biting at it.” —SH

$10 at Amazon
dog in calming grey bed
Nonofish Small Dog Calming Bed
$27
$16

This plush donut-shaped dog bed may look like it’s good only for cozy naps, but there’s more than meets the eye. An insulation layer creates a self-heating effect, which is designed to have a calming effect on anxious dogs — especially comforting to newly adopted rescue pups. And believe it or not, it’s machine washable. —AF

$16 at Amazon
earth rated dog poop bags
Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags
$13

Looking for a poop bag that really works as well as it says it does and boasts an eco-friendly label? Harder to come by than it should be. “We use these bags all the time,” one reviewer says. “They’re a good size so it’s easy to knot the top after filling. They have never leaked even when I had to carry them a distance. Love that they are biodegradable.” That’s a ringing endorsement if we’ve ever heard one.

$13 at Amazon
ChuckIt! Ultra Ball
ChuckIt! Ultra Ball
$14
$8

When it comes to aggressive chewers, this ball is the gold standard. It’s practically indestructible. Says one reviewer: “First of all, this ball is super bouncy. My dog absolutely loves chasing after it and trying to catch it mid-air. It brings so much joy to our playtime together. The bright colors make it easy to spot, even in tall grass or at the park. What’s really cool about this ball is its durability.” The reviewer adds that the ball “can withstand some serious chewing and rough play.” —SH

$8 at Amazon
orange interactive dog toy in the shape of a bone
Outward Hound X Nina Ottosson Puppy Tornado Interactive Treat Puzzle
$20
$16

Featuring three tiers with 12 compartments for dog snacks or kibble, the white blocks lock into this toy, making it a harder nut to crack for most dogs, and therefore, a level two in difficulty. “I realized from the beginning, especially after having tested these games on different dogs, that my games must have different levels of difficulty to fit as many dogs as possible,” Ottosson says. “Some dogs are happy with games that are simple and easy, while others need increasingly difficult ones.”

If your pup falls into the latter camp, they’ll benefit from this engaging intermediate level puzzle toy that ups the ante when it comes to uncovering treats. Ottosson advises adding a string to the blocks to help your dog lift up the blocks and realize the treat is the goal here. Please monitor your dog while playing with this toy, especially, if you attach a string to it, because string is a choking hazard that can also cause a GI obstruction. —AF

$16 at Amazon
Flopping fish toy
Potaroma Flopping Fish with SilverVine and Catnip
$19
$13

It’s no secret that cats love a challenge — especially when the object of their predatory behavior is in constant motion. “My cats absolutely love this thing,” one reviewer writes. “I initially only got one because I wanted to make sure they would take to it, including our very shy and skittish cat. Not only did she take to it; she loves it! It seems to bring out the predator in her, and she keeps taking off with it and trying to hide it.”

$13 at Amazon
Big Barker Orthopedic Bed
Big Barker Orthopedic Bed
$250

Big Barker’s founder was inspired to launch the brand when he was told that his dog may need hip surgery at age seven. He decided to try a supportive, rehabilitating bed before putting his pup under the knife. The memory foam top and bottom pads perfectly mold around your dog’s shape, and the high-density core guarantees that their joints will never press against the floor. Sound too good to be true? Try it and see for yourself — the company promises a replacement for any bed that sinks or sags within 10 years of purchasing. —CT and JT

$250 at Amazon
water fountain with flower spout
Wonder Creature Cat Water Fountain
$24
$18

This stainless steel fountain option is durable, easy to clean, and equipped with a circulating filtration system. When it comes to how this fountain sizes up against others, one reviewer put it best: “Problems I see with most cat feeders and watering bowls are usually that the thing doesn’t filter good enough, it’s too hard to clean, and a pain to replace/add water. This product solves all 3 of those problems.” —SH

$18 at Amazon
Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs
Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs
$60
$25

Just in time for summer, this sprinkler pad has low sides so dogs of any size or age can join the fun. Just raise and lower the fountain height to make a game of it. If your dog’s zoomies already make you laugh, prepare yourself for the Olympic-level sprinkler version. —Cory and Jane Turner

$25 at Amazon

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

Related articles