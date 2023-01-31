This Custom Jewelry Is the Perfect Valentine Gift For a Smitten Pet Parent
These are the sweetest pieces of personalized jewelry you can buy this V-Day.
We love jewelry for many reasons: its ability to capture a moment in our lives, the way it lives on as an heirloom, and the simple fact that it‘s pretty. Of course, its greatest value is sentimental — and what provokes the feelings of love and nostalgia more than our pets?
This Valentine’s Day can be all about your pet, the only one who really makes your heart skip a beat. Wear your favorite photo of your pet in an antique-style locket, engrave their name or a special phrase on a nameplate, or don a pendant in the shape of their initials around your neck. Below, the 13 best customizable jewelry brands you can shop ahead of V-day.
