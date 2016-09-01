Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Glamping is for those who prefer to take their outdoor experiences with a side of luxury. Like the name—a mash-up of glamour and camping— suggests, it’s a world of tricked-out cabins, yurts, trailers and treehouses that offer appealing creature comforts, including hot water, an indoor bathroom and protection from the elements. Prices range from $138 per night for a pet-friendly yurt in upstate New York to just under $1,700 per night for four tented cabins on a Montana ranch. It’s a new way to experience the call of the wild with your pup. Here are some of the best dog-friendly glamping sites in California.

Dog-Friendly Glamping in California

A Creekside Tent With Mountain Views

This beautiful private tent opens in a new tab , located in Cobb, California, offers a rustic experience with awe-inspiring trees and views of Cobb Mountain. The canvas safari tent accommodates up to four guests and their pups and is furnished with a queen size bed, twin bed, and several cozy chairs. $181/night.

A Tranquil Off-Grid Desert Retreat

Sitting atop a hill on the hillside east of Temecula, this cute tiny home opens in a new tab offers amazing valley views. This peaceful, pet-friendly spot is highly recommended and features a zen garden, Wi-Fi, and a small outdoor kitchen. Furnished with soft linens, a queen bed, and a desk, this cozy home also includes much-appreciated air-conditioning for warmer days. $181/night.

A Safari-Style Tent in Big Sur

Tucked away in the forest along the coast of one of the most popular destinations, these luxury resort-style safari tents opens in a new tab put a stylish twist on camping. There are 15 pet-friendly glamping spots on 20 acres, each with luxury linens, electricity, and a fire pit. While there’s an area to cook, this beautiful campground also includes an on-site eatery. The bathrooms here take it to the next level with teak-enclosed showers, heated floors, and marble vanities. $240/night.

Glamorous Campsite Retreat