When thinking of American professional sports, rarely does animal advocacy come to mind. Instead, one of two images tends to appear. There’s either the standard visual of yoked-up millionaires competing for supremacy in their perspective league or an all-too-familiar sight of less-wealthy individuals, let’s say, passionately encouraging these strangers from their couch. Despite any preconceived notions about jocks or drunken fanatics, American sports do a lot of good for animal rescues and shelters.

The MLB’s contributions to animal rescue

Now it’s officially spring, which means it’s time to turn our attention to America’s favorite pastime (and no, that is not tracking various members of the British royal family’s whereabouts). Today is Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, and thus, the start of baseball season. That means peanuts and cracker jacks and your annual excuse to watch A League of Their Own.

On this Opening Day for Major League Baseball (MLB), I should acknowledge that American professional baseball has also produced its share of animal advocates. Three-time Cy Young Award opens in a new tab winner and two-time World Series champ Max Scherzer opens in a new tab is a long-time adoption supporter with four rescue dogs and two cats in his family at the moment. He’s appeared in several Humane Rescue Alliance PSAs opens in a new tab to promote animal welfare and previously covered the adoption fees for pets enduring the longest stays in the org’s care.

While Scherzer’s stint in New York was short-lived, a former teammate is picking up the slack, at least off of the field. Recently, The Mets’ Pete Alonso opens in a new tab and his foundation pledged to donate opens in a new tab $1,000 to animal rescues for every home run he hits this season. It’s a move that Alonso has stated is largely inspired by hopes of getting dogs out of kill shelters and into loving homes.

Thankfully, it appears these individual pro-rescue attitudes have trickled up to front offices, as teams are beginning to install their own advocacy initiatives. Below are MLB teams — and professional football, hockey, and basketball teams, because we can’t give baseball players all the credit — who work hard to help animals find loving homes.

The MLB

New York Mets

New York’s, er, less successful opens in a new tab MLB team is promoting pet adoption on a few fronts. First, the team partnered with America’s VetDogs opens in a new tab to support an in-training service dog opens in a new tab that’ll be placed with either a disabled veteran or first responder. The program was initiated by the Amazin’ Mets Foundation opens in a new tab , the team’s wide-reaching charitable foundation. Additionally, last season, the Mets hosted a Bark At The Park opens in a new tab at Citi Field. This event helped raise funds for North Shore Animal League America opens in a new tab , the largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization in the world according to its site opens in a new tab .

Cincinnati Reds

Last season, the Reds hosted a quartet of Bark In The Park opens in a new tab games that supported the SPCA of Cincinnati opens in a new tab . Before each event, adoptable dogs were available outside the gates. Fans were also encouraged to bring their pups in the stadium for the game.

Detroit Tigers

Similarly, Detroit is rolling out its rendition of Bark in the Park for four games this season opens in a new tab . Depending on the night, pet parents in attendance will be gifted a Tigers pet bandana, poop bag holder, food mat, or rope toy. Most importantly, however, proceeds will go to Michigan Humane opens in a new tab .

Pittsburgh Pirates

Last year, the Pirates partnered opens in a new tab with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs opens in a new tab , an org that rescues and trains service dogs before connecting them with veterans or others dealing with disabilities. The team trained their dog opens in a new tab , Bucco, throughout the season and in September, he found his forever home opens in a new tab . Pittsburgh also hosted nine Pup Nights opens in a new tab games last season, during which fans could bring their dogs to the stadium. While these games didn’t directly benefit shelters, seeing a couple of Westies opens in a new tab decked out in Pirates jerseys should encourage locals to adopt and become pet parents, in my opinion.

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks seemingly can’t wait to show their support for pet adoption; they’re hosting a fundraising event barely a month into the season. On April 24, the National League Champions will be taking on The Chicago Cubs in a dog-friendly game opens in a new tab at Chase Field.

For this Bark at the Park event, the team invites fans to not only bring their dogs to the game but also participate in a pregame puppy parade. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Joybound opens in a new tab , a California-based animal rescue, and its Shelter-to-Service opens in a new tab program.

The NFL

Los Angeles Chargers

The 2023-2024 season certainly didn’t go as planned for Justin Herber opens in a new tab t and the Los Angeles Chargers, ultimately finishing in last place of their division and missing the playoffs. While this inspired a recent coaching change due to their unpredictable play, the team maintained some consistency off the field. For the third straight season, The LA Chargers sponsored a trainee service dog.

This year, they partnered with Paws for Life K9 Rescue opens in a new tab , an organization that connects service dogs from shelters with military vets and first responders. Along with Lazy Dog Restaurant opens in a new tab , the team provided training and resources for their “Charger Pup” River to become a service dog. At the end of the season, River found his forever home opens in a new tab with a veteran. The three-year-old Golden Retriever was brought to LA Animal Services’ East Valley Animal Shelter opens in a new tab as a stray and was named River after Philip Rivers, who is probably the franchise’s all-time greatest quarterback and certainly its most fertile opens in a new tab .



“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the Paws for Life K9 Rescue team to the Chargers family and look forward to sharing River’s journey with our fans as she prepares to support a special veteran in the same way that they have supported our country,” Alexis Spanos Ruhl, Chargers co-owner said in a statement opens in a new tab before the season. She also acts as special advisor to the Chargers Impact Fund opens in a new tab , a charitable program that helped raise over $100,000 for LA Animal Services’ East Valley Animal Shelter and its facilities in 2022.

Kansas City Chiefs

While tight end Travis Kelce opens in a new tab ’s 2023-2024 season will be remembered “all too well” by Swifties everywhere opens in a new tab there’s more to be excited about if you’re a Chiefs fan. And no, I’m not talking about them winning another Super Bowl. Beyond bringing home the Lombardi Trophy yet again to possibly kickstart a dynasty, Kansas City unveiled its Kingdom Pet Pack opens in a new tab this past offseason as an extension of its Kingdom Crew opens in a new tab .

The program aims to connect Chiefs loving pet parents while hosting or directing them toward pet-friendly events in the area. Following each win of the season, Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi sponsored a specific shelter pet by paying all the animal’s fees to encourage their adoption.

Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell, former head coach for the Lions, is essentially the walking embodiment of a dog mentality opens in a new tab so it’s only natural that the team’s fans would produce a strong pet community. This past season, Detroit launched The Pride Unleashed opens in a new tab to connect Lions-loving pet parents.

“This community will bring together Lions fans who share a passion for their pups and their team. We know pets are part of the family and now they can be a part of the fan experience as well,” and Emily Griffin, senior vice president of marketing and brand for the Lions, said in a statement opens in a new tab . As part of the program, the team held an adoption event opens in a new tab at its practice facility in August featuring pups from local shelters including Bottle Babies Rescue opens in a new tab , Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control opens in a new tab , and Bark Nation opens in a new tab . All adoption costs were covered.

Houston Texans

After 21 years of irrelevance, the NFL’s youngest team finally has a couple of reasons to support its own existence. CJ Stroud looks like a legit franchise QB opens in a new tab and, more importantly, Houston added a team dog opens in a new tab to its roster this season. This Lab mix named Blitz received service dog training throughout 2023-2024 campaign which ended in a surprise run to the playoffs.

The program comes in collaboration with America’s VetDogs opens in a new tab , an organization that helps train and connect service dogs with vets and first responders with disabilities. In fact, 2022’s “Texans Pup” competed in and won MVP opens in a new tab (Most Valuable Pup) at the Puppy Bowl opens in a new tab before finding his forever home with a retired U.S. Army sergeant major.

Washington Commanders

Throughout my lifetime, Washington, D.C.’s NFL team has been an embarrassment on opens in a new tab and off the field opens in a new tab . But since the league (finally) ousted former owner and current terrible person opens in a new tab Dan Snyder, the organization has been trying to make amendments opens in a new tab . While this has yet to translate to on-the-field success , Washington has at least been making better decisions for its community. The latest came in the form of an adorable English Yellow Lab puppy named Goldie, the Commanders’ new team dog opens in a new tab .

The Commanders partnered with K9s For Warriors opens in a new tab to adopt Goldie, who is an in-training service dog. Most of this organization’s dogs come from rescues and they work to combat PTSD, traumatic brain injury, or military sexual trauma.

“After a thorough vetting process, our coaching staff was impressed with Goldie’s tenacity and speed on the grass. She leaves it all on the field, whether she’s fetching a tennis ball or treat. Goldie will bring paw-sitive energy and deep fetch expertise to our lineup and I am excited to welcome her to the team,” Head Coach Ron Rivera said in a statement opens in a new tab . Just like the Chargers and Texans’ team dogs, Goldie was placed with a military veteran at the end of the season.

The NHL

Chicago Blackhawks

After Blackhawks center Colin Blackwell opens in a new tab and his wife spent time fostering pups for the Determined to Rise Animal Foundation opens in a new tab , they urged his team to help the organization. In response, Chicago partnered with opens in a new tab the group and began posting adoptable dogs to its Instagram page. opens in a new tab Players met with the pups during a practice session and handed out team-inspired names to encourage fans to adopt. Right winger Reese Johnson even ended up adopting one opens in a new tab with his girlfriend.

Seattle Kraken

I’ve always been more of a firefighter calendar guy myself, but the Kraken have me reconsidering tradition. That’s because the NHL’s newest franchise dropped a 2023-2024 specialty calendar opens in a new tab featuring players with adoptable rescue pups from Dog Gone Seattle opens in a new tab . Many of the months were festively themed opens in a new tab , while others simply embraced the ice opens in a new tab , but each included a dog in need of a forever home. Net proceeds went toward Dog Gone Seattle opens in a new tab and One Roof Foundation opens in a new tab , the Kraken’s charity focused on halting climate change and its environmental impacts.

Minnesota Wild

Before this season, the Minnesota Wild announced opens in a new tab a four-month-old Golden Retriever mix named Hatty as the team’s official rescue dog opens in a new tab . She’s being fostered by the team from Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue , based out of nearby Somerset, Wisconsin. The Wild is sponsoring her training to become a service dog. At the end of the season, Hatty will be paired with a veteran or first responder in need of a service dog at no cost.

Pittsburgh Penguins

A storied franchise like the Pittsburgh Penguins couldn’t let themselves be outdone by the Kraken, who are only playing in their third season. At a minimum, it’d be disrespectful to Sidney Crosby opens in a new tab and his somehow still unfolding legacy. That’s why they released the Penguins and Paws opens in a new tab calendar featuring Pittsburgh players and adoptable dogs. Plus, all proceeds go directly toward the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh opens in a new tab .

The NBA

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton seems to have found opens in a new tab his forever home with The Indiana Pacers after signing a five-year $260-million maximum contract extension opens in a new tab over the summer, so it’s only natural that it was preceded by the organization’s pet advocacy. Last season, the team put on a puppy race opens in a new tab during halftime of one of their games featuring nine adoptable rescue dogs. While the race itself didn’t exactly go as planned opens in a new tab , all nine pups were quickly adopted by the end of the matchup.

Los Angeles Lakers

There may be no athlete more tied to one city than Lebron James opens in a new tab to Cleveland, Ohio. So, when the local hero, who brought the city its first championship, reached the Conference Finals with his new team last season, Cleveland still showed its support. Humane Society of Summit County opens in a new tab in Akron, James’s hometown, decided that for every assist opens in a new tab he recorded in game one of the series, they’d waive the adoption fees for a rescue cat or dog.