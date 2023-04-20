Take a Sun Bath on the Coziest Chaise Lounge For Taurus Season
It’s time for the most pampered people and pets to shine.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Clothes, fragrance, massage, mimosas, and fine leather goods…Welcome to Treat Yo’Selfopens in a new tab month, a.k.a, Taurus season. Why not take a page from Stranger Things star Joe Keery’s book and relax with a Pomeranianopens in a new tab and a glass of champagne while we get to know the stalwart bull and why they are celestially ordained as the most loyal, attractive, and cuddly animal-allies in the zodiac.
As the fixed expression of spring, Taurus governs the green realms, the cashmere realms, the I-shall-not-be-moved realms, and the “100 percent That Bitchopens in a new tab” realms. Don’t hate them ’cause they’re beautiful; Taurus is the earthy throne of Venus. They are the material embodiment of love, beauty, aesthetics, the arts, and our values. In this fixed-earth sign, ideas and principles must be realized in the material world. That is to say, style cannot come without substance. Or, as Lizzo demonstrated in a recent Instagram makeup tutorialopens in a new tab, social justice discourse will not come at the expense of a poorly contoured jawline.
This is the stubborn grit of Taurus, one of embodying their values and remaining steadfast in the face of obstacles. We can see all the best Taurean traits in Cher’s four-year-struggle to free the “world’s loneliest elephant” from a zoo in Pakistan, Channing Tatum’s navigating the challenges of a directorial debut with an animal co-star to honor his late dog Lulu, and Lizzo’s vocal support of veganism. Last year, Lizzo donatedopens in a new tab her hit song “Good As Hell” to a PETA ad promoting veganism, and she regularly serves vegan recipesopens in a new tab with her zero-fucks-givenopens in a new tab Taurean swagger on TikTok. She has also encouraged her fans to adopt shelter dogs opens in a new taband delighted concertgoers by bringing adoptable puppies opens in a new tabonstage to raise awareness about animal rescue.
Indeed, “feelin’ good as hell” is the birthright of the Taurus. Like a bull in the field, chomping on daisies and flirting with the cows, this sign speaks to the sensual joys of being in a physical body. Enter Lizzo’s “SELF-LOVE GURU ERAopens in a new tab” body normalization advocacyopens in a new tab and sexy celebration of being in her own body. Taureans tend to have heightened senses of smell and taste, of what feels and sounds good. This makes them experts in earthly pleasures: They are our connoisseurs, elevated aesthetes, and snuggle bunnies, and they always know what to order.
To this zodiac sign, feeling good also means looking good. It’s no surprise that a Taurus is at the helm of Versace and its enduring opulence and influence. And even less of a surprise is that Donatella Versace’s Jack Russell Terrier, Audrey (named after fellow Taurus Audrey Hepburn), only ever wears custom pieces from the fashion house. The star of her own capsuleopens in a new tab collection, Audrey’s own Instagramopens in a new tab is replete with the elevated Taurean archetype of being on one’s chaise lounge.
Of course, it’s not all bucolic barnyard scenes and luxury products. In the ancient world, the bull was considered a creature of the heavens, sacrificed to harness the ferocious creative power of the gods. One only has to rewatch Tatum’s dance to “Ponyopens in a new tab” (that man really loves horses) in Magic Mike XXL for an education in the virility and physicality of this sign. Tatum discovered astrologyopens in a new tab back in 2019, at which point he must have learned about the deep bonds of attachment that are characteristic of his sun sign. His recent film Dog was inspired by the final road trip he took with his own Pit Bull / Catahoula, Luluopens in a new tab, after she was diagnosed with cancer.
Fellow dog person (and soon-to-be Cat Personopens in a new tab) Nicholas Braun took a characteristically embodied Taurean approach to dogs on screen for his role as Cousin Greg in Succession. While he is a devoted dad to his own pooch, Stevieopens in a new tab, Braun based his bumbling character (who first appears on screen in a dog costumeopens in a new tab) on a friend’s Australian Shepherd that he was looking after when auditioning for the role.
This sign may take time to get started but are an inexorable force of nature once they do. This determination is documented opens in a new tabin Cher & The Loneliest Elephant, which captures Cher’s tireless efforts to free the elephant Kaavan, who spent most of his life in captivity and was recently moved to a sanctuary in Cambodia. The Goddess of Pop continues to use her platform and resources to advocate for other wild animals in captivity opens in a new tabthrough her charity Free The Wildopens in a new tab.
With all its potential for hedonism and extravagance, the real Taurus teaching is simplicity. Taureans remind us to log offopens in a new tab and lounge, exquisitely and without reserve, when the hustle is done. Think of your pet stretched out in the sun after a long day of simply enjoying the finest things in life. We all belong to the earth. The simple joy being in a body offers itself to you: the solid ground beneath you, the warmth of a spring afternoon on your skin, to breathe, to chew, to stretch, to smell, and, if the urge takes you, to swaddle yourself in fine silks and, to take a noteopens in a new tab from our girl Lizzo, tell your belly that you love it.
Alea Erika
Alea is an astrologer, DJ, and writer from New Zealand who is currently based in Portland, OR. Her music shows and interviews can be found on NTS Radio at Lucifer Over Los Angeles, and her writing is featured in Butch is Not a Dirty Word and The Spinoff among others.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Get Your Impulsive Puppy Energy Ready—It’s Aries Season
Or the diva cat energy. Either applies this month.
- opens in a new tab
Predict Your New Year with Cat-Themed Tarot Cards
A whimsical tarot deck inspired by something more mysterious than cartomancy — cats.
- opens in a new tab
10 Ways to Make Your Dog’s Life Better
Number 6 will probably surprise you.
- opens in a new tab
Does Your Dog Have Therapy Dog Potential?
Renowned animal behaviorist Patricia McConnell, PhD, on what it takes to be a great therapy dog.
- opens in a new tab
Forget Goat Yoga. Jessamyn Stanley Practices With Her Pets
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
- opens in a new tab
Sustainable Pet Parenting Can Be Stressful. Here’s How to Deal
A climate psychologist on how to deal with eco-anxiety: “We have to be good to ourselves the way we want to be good to the planet.”
- opens in a new tab
How to Take Silly Little Mental Health Hikes With Your Dog
It’s good for you both — promise.