Dog Trainer Robert Haussmann’s Favorite Enrichment Toys
The Wildest Collective expert shares his top toys and tools, from classics Kongs to snuffle mats to slow feeders.
The lasting anxieties of the pandemic have affected all of us — including our furry family members. From socialization issuesopens in a new tab to separation anxietyopens in a new tab, there are plenty of things to navigate as we return to the office opens in a new taband our schedules are forced to adapt accordingly. Thankfully, expert dog trainers, such as Robert Haussmann of Dogboy NYCopens in a new tab, offer us solutions to some of these stress-inducing quasi-post-pandemic woes. We got the scoop on the best interactive, enriching, and training toys from Haussmann, including some of his pup’s personal favorites. Below, you’ll find everything from a wobbling Kong to a treat dispensing ball toy, courtesy of The Wildestopens in a new tab
Products are always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
