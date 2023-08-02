Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Not unlike everyone over the age of 30 or that kid from Hereditary, cats and dogs often struggle with intense allergies. Thanks to dietary causes ranging from certain proteins like chicken or beef to other common pet food ingredients such as dairy or soy, skin issues may start to develop. If you frequently catch your pup gnawing at their paws opens in a new tab or cat aggressively rubbing their eyes opens in a new tab , there’s a pretty good chance that they’re suffering from untreated allergies. For dogs especially, this can manifest in some other, err, concerning ways opens in a new tab .

Other non-skin-related symptoms can include digestive complications, weight loss, and lowering energy levels. Plus, seasonal and/or environmental factors including pollen, mold, and even grass may also be allergy triggers. To level up on the annoying scale, as the weather gets warmer, these conditions only tend to deepen opens in a new tab .

Related article opens in a new tab 8 Holistic Brands Curated by Integrative Veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt opens in a new tab The founder of Crystal Lotus Veterinary Care recommends therapeutic platters, healing pet foods, electromagnetic flea /tick preventatives, and more personalized pet care options.

For many of my fellow aging millennials who haven’t found success with traditional medicine, aren’t keen on an influx of side effects, or straight up don’t have health insurance opens in a new tab , holistic options are often the best route for pets struggling with stubborn allergies. These methods look at a pet’s overall health when combatting issues rather than attacking symptoms alone, making for a more organic solution without creating additional side effects. But when trying a new brand of treatments for our pets, it can be difficult to know where to start. So, we reached out to integrative veterinarian and The Wildest Collective opens in a new tab member Dr. Lindsey Wendt for advice.

Her story is likely a familiar one for those dealing with mulish allergies. In early 2020, when Dr. Wendt’s dog was diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease, traditional treatments weren’t cutting it. It wasn’t until she turned to holistic options that her pup found lasting relief and ongoing comfort. This then led her to create Crystal Lotus Veterinary Care opens in a new tab , a resource that provides all-encompassing and natural care designed for a pet’s unique needs. Needless to say, she’s an expert both professionally and personally. Below, Dr. Wendt’s recommendations for combatting the nuisance that is lingering pet allergies.

opens in a new tab Fleas Gone Tag opens in a new tab $ 140 “The most effective flea and tick repellant that I have worked with. In my experience, these are more effective than newer oral flea preventatives and eliminate the risk of toxicity. I recommend the five-year tag because it is sturdy and costs much less than the monthly preventative options over time.” Note: This product is appropriate for both cats and dogs. $140 at Fleas Gone opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Super Snouts Super Shrooms opens in a new tab $ 48 “Allergies are a dysfunction of the immune system, and functional medicinal mushrooms are an excellent way to support a healthy immune response. This is a blend of seven powerhouse mushrooms that help support a healthy histamine response to skin allergies seasonally or year round.” Note: This product is appropriate for both cats and dogs. $48 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab WINPRO Allergy opens in a new tab $ 31 “This multi-ingredient supplement helps to support seasonal allergies in a palatable soft chew that easily passes as a treat. It contains blood plasma and nettle root, which naturally decrease inflammation, and quercetin and bromelain that provide natural anti-histamine support.” Note: This product is only appropriate for dogs. $31 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Four Leaf Rover Yeast Guard opens in a new tab $ 40 “If you have a dog with brown staining on its nail beds, feet that smell like corn chips, or recurrent musty ear infections, they are most likely battling an overgrowth of yeast. This herbal blend helps to cleanse and detoxify gently. And if you are dealing with a chronic or more severe situation, consider their yeast guard plus that helps support the microbiome and targets the yeast biofilm.” Note: This product is only appropriate for dogs. $40 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Skout’s Honor Probiotic Ear Cleaner opens in a new tab $ 11 “Ear infections are a common presentation of allergies that occur year-round, but are often more common during summer because of the change in weather and exposure to more water with swimming. This is a gentle ear cleaner that promotes a healthy balance of bacteria to protect the skin lining the ear canal, instead of using harsh chemicals that cause dryness and irritation.” Note: This product is only appropriate for dogs. $11 at Skout’s Honor opens in a new tab