9 Best Holistic Allergy Treatments · The Wildest

Skip to main content

9 Best Holistic Allergy Relief Products

Integrative veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt shares her favorite products to attack pesky pet allergies.

by Sean Zucker | expert review by Dr. Lindsey Wendt, DVM, CVA, CVFT, CCRT
August 2, 2023
Dr. Lindsey Wendt holds a dog in front of a collection of allergy products.
Collage: Kinship Creative
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Not unlike everyone over the age of 30 or that kid from Hereditary, cats and dogs often struggle with intense allergies. Thanks to dietary causes ranging from certain proteins like chicken or beef to other common pet food ingredients such as dairy or soy, skin issues may start to develop. If you frequently catch your pup gnawing at their paws or cat aggressively rubbing their eyes, there’s a pretty good chance that they’re suffering from untreated allergies. For dogs especially, this can manifest in some other, err, concerning ways.

Other non-skin-related symptoms can include digestive complications, weight loss, and lowering energy levels. Plus, seasonal and/or environmental factors including pollen, mold, and even grass may also be allergy triggers. To level up on the annoying scale, as the weather gets warmer, these conditions only tend to deepen

Related article
Woman in white scrubs sitting in a garden space with her two brown dogs looking up at her

8 Holistic Brands Curated by Integrative Veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt

The founder of Crystal Lotus Veterinary Care recommends therapeutic platters, healing pet foods, electromagnetic flea/tick preventatives, and more personalized pet care options.

For many of my fellow aging millennials who haven’t found success with traditional medicine, aren’t keen on an influx of side effects, or straight up don’t have health insurance, holistic options are often the best route for pets struggling with stubborn allergies. These methods look at a pet’s overall health when combatting issues rather than attacking symptoms alone, making for a more organic solution without creating additional side effects. But when trying a new brand of treatments for our pets, it can be difficult to know where to start. So, we reached out to integrative veterinarian and The Wildest Collective member Dr. Lindsey Wendt for advice.

Her story is likely a familiar one for those dealing with mulish allergies. In early 2020, when Dr. Wendt’s dog was diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease, traditional treatments weren’t cutting it. It wasn’t until she turned to holistic options that her pup found lasting relief and ongoing comfort. This then led her to create Crystal Lotus Veterinary Care, a resource that provides all-encompassing and natural care designed for a pet’s unique needs. Needless to say, she’s an expert both professionally and personally. Below, Dr. Wendt’s recommendations for combatting the nuisance that is lingering pet allergies.

Catan Dog tag Fleas Gone
Fleas Gone Tag
$140

“The most effective flea and tick repellant that I have worked with. In my experience, these are more effective than newer oral flea preventatives and eliminate the risk of toxicity. I recommend the five-year tag because it is sturdy and costs much less than the monthly preventative options over time.”

Note: This product is appropriate for both cats and dogs.

$140 at Fleas Gone
Super Snouts Super Shrooms
Super Snouts Super Shrooms
$48

“Allergies are a dysfunction of the immune system, and functional medicinal mushrooms are an excellent way to support a healthy immune response. This is a blend of seven powerhouse mushrooms that help support a healthy histamine response to skin allergies seasonally or year round.”

Note: This product is appropriate for both cats and dogs.

$48 at Amazon
Fera Pet Organics Fish Oil
Fera Pet Organics Fish Oil
$31

“High-quality omega fatty acids are the foundation of managing skin allergies and also provide health benefits to the heart, joints, and brain. Rather than salmon, they use sustainably sourced, wild-caught fish and conduct vigorous testing to ensure safety. I recommend giving this year-round to help keep our dogs and cats in the best condition possible.”

Note: This product is appropriate for both cats and dogs.

$31 at Amazon
WINPRO Allergy
WINPRO Allergy
$31

“This multi-ingredient supplement helps to support seasonal allergies in a palatable soft chew that easily passes as a treat. It contains blood plasma and nettle root, which naturally decrease inflammation, and quercetin and bromelain that provide natural anti-histamine support.”

Note: This product is only appropriate for dogs.

$31 at Amazon
Four Leaf Rover Yeast Guard
Four Leaf Rover Yeast Guard
$40

“If you have a dog with brown staining on its nail beds, feet that smell like corn chips, or recurrent musty ear infections, they are most likely battling an overgrowth of yeast. This herbal blend helps to cleanse and detoxify gently. And if you are dealing with a chronic or more severe situation, consider their yeast guard plus that helps support the microbiome and targets the yeast biofilm.”

Note: This product is only appropriate for dogs.

$40 at Amazon
Skout’s Honor Probiotic Ear Cleaner
Skout’s Honor Probiotic Ear Cleaner
$11

“Ear infections are a common presentation of allergies that occur year-round, but are often more common during summer because of the change in weather and exposure to more water with swimming. This is a gentle ear cleaner that promotes a healthy balance of bacteria to protect the skin lining the ear canal, instead of using harsh chemicals that cause dryness and irritation.”

Note: This product is only appropriate for dogs.

$11 at Skout’s Honor
Honest O3 Ozone Pet Shampoo
Honest O3 Ozone Pet Shampoo
$33

“This is an absolute staple of my practice for patients with itchiness, skin infections, or redness. Ozone has natural antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties that have helped me transition many dogs from prescription-grade alternatives and have led to better results.”

Note: This product is appropriate for both cats and dogs.

$33 at Amazon
true blue wipes
TrueBlue Super Fresh Body and Paw Wipes
$17

“These hypoallergenic, botanical wipes are great to use on paws after walks to remove allergens that could otherwise create inflammation and secondary infection. I also use them between baths to maintain a clean and fresh hair coat.”

Note: TrueBlue also makes a wipe for cats and kittens.

$17 at Amazon
Animal Essentials Herbal Bite Relief Spray
Animal Essentials Herbal Bite Relief Spray
$23

“This utilizes the power of essential oils and botanicals rather than toxic insecticides to repel outdoor pests. I recommend this as a pre-treatment for animals before hikes, and it’s great to use before outdoor time for dogs that may be around bees and other flying insects. It also helps soothe any bites if they do occur and smells great!”

Note: This product is appropriate for dogs and cats.

$23 at Animal Essentials

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

Related articles