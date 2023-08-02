9 Best Holistic Allergy Relief Products
Integrative veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt shares her favorite products to attack pesky pet allergies.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Not unlike everyone over the age of 30 or that kid from Hereditary, cats and dogs often struggle with intense allergies. Thanks to dietary causes ranging from certain proteins like chicken or beef to other common pet food ingredients such as dairy or soy, skin issues may start to develop. If you frequently catch your pup gnawing at their pawsopens in a new tab or cat aggressively rubbing their eyesopens in a new tab, there’s a pretty good chance that they’re suffering from untreated allergies. For dogs especially, this can manifest in some other, err, concerning waysopens in a new tab.
Other non-skin-related symptoms can include digestive complications, weight loss, and lowering energy levels. Plus, seasonal and/or environmental factors including pollen, mold, and even grass may also be allergy triggers. To level up on the annoying scale, as the weather gets warmer, these conditions only tend to deepenopens in a new tab.
For many of my fellow aging millennials who haven’t found success with traditional medicine, aren’t keen on an influx of side effects, or straight up don’t have health insuranceopens in a new tab, holistic options are often the best route for pets struggling with stubborn allergies. These methods look at a pet’s overall health when combatting issues rather than attacking symptoms alone, making for a more organic solution without creating additional side effects. But when trying a new brand of treatments for our pets, it can be difficult to know where to start. So, we reached out to integrative veterinarian and The Wildest Collectiveopens in a new tab member Dr. Lindsey Wendt for advice.
Her story is likely a familiar one for those dealing with mulish allergies. In early 2020, when Dr. Wendt’s dog was diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease, traditional treatments weren’t cutting it. It wasn’t until she turned to holistic options that her pup found lasting relief and ongoing comfort. This then led her to create Crystal Lotus Veterinary Careopens in a new tab, a resource that provides all-encompassing and natural care designed for a pet’s unique needs. Needless to say, she’s an expert both professionally and personally. Below, Dr. Wendt’s recommendations for combatting the nuisance that is lingering pet allergies.
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
5 of the Best Ways to Solve Your Dog’s Allergies
Here’s what works (and what doesn’t).
- opens in a new tab
Immunotherapy Can Be the Solve For Your Dog’s Allergies
If allergens were to ask, “Am I the drama?,” the answer would be yes.
- opens in a new tab
Your Itchy Dog Deserves Relief—Here’s What to Do
How you can help them feel better fast.
- opens in a new tab
You’ve Got a Summer-Lovin’ Pup. Here’s How to Keep Them Safe
Some like it hot (but not most dogs). Here are the season’s health hazards, from fleas to foxtails.
- opens in a new tab
Relief for Your Dog: Discover Effective Solutions for Their Seasonal Allergies
A vet explains why environmental allergies flare up and what to do about it.
- opens in a new tab
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Pet Allergies But Were Afraid to Ask
Dermatologist and star of Pop Goes the Vet Dr. Joya Griffin on the season’s often misunderstood phenomenon.