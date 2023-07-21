Leo Season 2023 Will Bring Out the Loyal Pet Parent in You
Leos are lion-hearted, bold, and they are incredibly devoted to those they love — including the furry ones.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
The Sun has returned to its home sign of Leo, marking the start of your annual month-long main character moment, and no one can play you like you can. Until August 23, you have the celestial license to get swept up in the drama of life, serve at the dog park, wake a nocturnalopens in a new tab animal up for a selfie, and pamper yourself and your pooch — you definitely deserve it.
Unlike the other bodies in our solar system, the sun is also a star, and it’s shining 24/7. Such is the relentless cosmic assignment of the Leo: that of the eternal slay; to radiate, to showboat, to celebrate, and to creatively express one’s unique spark, all day, every day. This is what Jennifer Lopez was referring to when she saidopens in a new tab, “I have the stardom glow,” back in 1998.
The J.Lo Effect in Full Effect
Incidentally, Leo is also the sign of the glow-up by proxy, a phenomenon that has had experts weighing in on the “J.Lo effectopens in a new tab” and the Bennifer saga, whereby the perceived desirability of a man (Ben Affleck in this case) is increased via his association with an attractive and successful woman. Glamorous self-care is, however, the birthright of the sign of the lion. This philosophy is typically extended to their nearest and dearest, aka J.Lo’s five dogs, with their appreciation of the finer things in life.
Lopez angered patrons of a Hamptons dog groomer by booking out the entire spa opens in a new tabso that her entourage of diva dogs, including her Labradors Lady and Buddy; Boxers Roxy and Bear; and Mastiff, Champ could receive treatments in privacy. More recently, J.Lo’s crew has expanded to include Tyson, a Goldendoodle who most likely has more Instagram followersopens in a new tab than you, and a Devon Rex cat Hendrixopens in a new tab, whom she reports was lobbied for enthusiastically by her child Emme and Affleck.
This maximalist approach to canine family members is also shared by fellow Leo Kylie Jenner, who recently revealed she had expanded her pack of Italian Greyhounds to sevenopens in a new tab, adding to her household of 11 dogsopens in a new tab, a rabbit, and a kitten.
The Stamp of Royalty
While Dua Lipa also has her own “animal kingdomopens in a new tab” of two pygmy goats, a horse, and a rescue Labrador mix named Dexter, in a highly literal interpretation of the royal associations of this sign, Meghan Markle went ahead and became a member of the British royal family. Here, we see Leo’s authenticity and strength of character (and ability to put on a show, intentionally or not) in full display through Markle’s inability to subsume her individuality into the lineage and culture of the British Royal Family.
Markle’s impulse to question customs steeped in centuries of tradition influenced Prince Harry to take a step back from huntingopens in a new tab. The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex are both animal adoption advocates, speaking about the emotional supportopens in a new tab provided by their three dogs: Pula, a black Labrador, and Guy and Miaopens in a new tab, both rescue Beaglesopens in a new tab.
Leos are the cheerleaders of the zodiac — they understand the power of a compliment and will never withhold from sharing what they love about you, loudly and with enthusiasm and a heartfelt social media post. This might also include a tribute tattoo, such as Demi Lovato’s memorial of her late beloved dog Buddyopens in a new tab, or in J.Lo’s case, her upcoming albumopens in a new tab, which is said to pay homage to her and Affleck’s enduring love story. The fact that the two are both Leos might explain the fact that they renewed their romance after decades, illustrating the loyalty that is characteristic of all fixed signs.
A Loyal Friend For Life
Treat a Leo well, and they will remain faithful and fun-loving friends, partners, pets, or characters in Marvel movies à la Chris Hemsworth. Be that sharing the cover of GQ Australia with his Golden Retriever / Poodle mix, Sunnyopens in a new tab (note that Leo solar reference) or the latest holiday picsopens in a new tab of Hemsworth with his kids and wife of over 10 years, Elsa Pataky, Hemsworth exemplifies the natural Leo inclination to be hot and fabulous with their loved ones.
The Hemsworth/Pataky family is known for their menagerie of animal members, including a pig, Tinaopens in a new tab; chickens; parrots; guinea pigs; horses; a mini alligator; a rabbit; and a bearded dragon, who has been spotted accompanying the family on deli runsopens in a new tab. Hemsworth and his wife also extend their love of animals to conservation efforts in Australia, helping to repopulate endangered Tasmanian devils and participating in an ambitious attempt to resurrect an extinct Australian marsupial called the thylacineopens in a new tab.
In the words of the Leo author and cat devoteeopens in a new tab Charles Bukowski, “Your life is your lifeopens in a new tab; know it while you have it.” This sign reminds us that celebrating what makes you unique does not negate the specialness of others; rather, it affirms and encourages others to do the same. Harness the Leo generosity of the heart this month to revel in the joys of life and share what you love about the people and pets that populate it.
Alea Erika
Alea is an astrologer, DJ, and writer from New Zealand who is currently based in Portland, OR. Her music shows and interviews can be found on NTS Radio at Lucifer Over Los Angeles, and her writing is featured in Butch is Not a Dirty Word and The Spinoff among others.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
In Gemini Season 2023, We All Contain Multitudes
Geminis are the cats who know how to use the toilet like a human.
- opens in a new tab
Cancer Season 2023 Is For Emotional Animals
Come on, no one can be melancholic during Barbie movie season.
- opens in a new tab
Virgo Season is For Animal Lovers
Astrologer David Odyssey looks to Fiona Apple and Freddie Mercury to divine what Virgo season reveals about your dearest pet relationships.
- opens in a new tab
How the Moon Phases Affect Your Pet
Vogue astrologer Alice Bell explains moon mapping for dog and cat parents.
- opens in a new tab
Photographer Bridget Badore & Queso Share Zodiac Signs, Personal Spaces, Lots of Feelings
“When I bring out my camera she tries to fight me, which is a shame because she really does know how to find her light.”
- opens in a new tab
The Perfect Dog Breed for Every Star Sign
Vogue UK’s astrologer Alice Bell forecasts each zodiac sign’s relationship compatibility—with your dog.