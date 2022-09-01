Dolly Parton Has Launched a New Pet Accessory Line · The Wildest

Dolly Parton’s New Pet Accessory Line Is What Dreams Are Made Of

The legendary musician’s new store offers toys, clothes, and doggie apparel “with a little Dolly flair.” 

by Sio Hornbuckle
September 1, 2022
Dolly Parton in a studio with a dog tugging on a microphone designed plush dog toy.
Photo: Doggy Parton / Dolly Parton Instagram
In some much-needed great news, everyone’s favorite country music icon is launching a line of pet accessories. Dolly Parton’s new store, Doggy Parton, officially opened on Amazon on Wednesday, and it’s already the greatest gift of 2022. 

Photo: Doggy Parton

The line exceeds its promise of giving pups “a little Dolly flair” — our dogs can practically become Dolly Parton, complete with a blond wig, a pink cowgirl hat, and a faux guitar sewed onto a sparkling pink dress. Less costume-y pieces include a vintage Dolly tee and a blue denim jacket. And if your dog isn’t the dress-up type, they can chew on a pink high heel toy or a stuffed microphone and go for a walk on a bowed gingham leash. Needless to say, there’s enough Dolly to go around.

Photo: Doggy Parton

Though the line’s a delightful surprise, it’s not exactly out of the blue (or the Clear Blue Morning, if you will). Parton’s a lifelong animal lover, and she has previously opened up about how she believes her dog Popeye (rest in peace) saved her life during a dark period. When a lost dog was found at Glastonbury Festival and nicknamed Dolly in her honor, she offered to adopt him and followed up with the shelter to be sure he was being taken good care of — he was later reunited with his owners.

Photo: Doggy Parton

In keeping with her animal-loving spirit, Parton has partnered with WillaB Farm, a Nashville animal rescue, and will be donating a portion of the proceeds of Doggy Parton to the farm where, in Parton’s own words, “animals in need find never-ending love and care.”

Photo: Doggy Parton

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

