In some much-needed great news, everyone’s favorite country music icon is launching a line of pet accessories. Dolly Parton’s opens in a new tab new store, Doggy Parton opens in a new tab , officially opened on Amazon opens in a new tab on Wednesday, and it’s already the greatest gift of 2022.

Photo: Doggy Parton

The line exceeds its promise of giving pups “a little Dolly flair” — our dogs can practically become Dolly Parton, complete with a blond wig, a pink cowgirl hat opens in a new tab , and a faux guitar sewed onto a sparkling pink dress opens in a new tab . Less costume-y pieces include a vintage Dolly tee opens in a new tab and a blue denim jacket opens in a new tab . And if your dog isn’t the dress-up type, they can chew on a pink high heel opens in a new tab toy or a stuffed microphone opens in a new tab and go for a walk on a bowed gingham leash opens in a new tab . Needless to say, there’s enough Dolly to go around.

Photo: Doggy Parton

Though the line’s a delightful surprise, it’s not exactly out of the blue (or the Clear Blue Morning opens in a new tab , if you will). Parton’s a lifelong animal lover, and she has previously opened up about how she believes her dog Popeye (rest in peace) saved her life opens in a new tab during a dark period. When a lost dog was found at Glastonbury Festival and nicknamed Dolly in her honor, she offered to adopt him and followed up with the shelter opens in a new tab to be sure he was being taken good care of — he was later reunited with his owners.

In keeping with her animal-loving spirit, Parton has partnered with WillaB Farm opens in a new tab , a Nashville animal rescue, and will be donating a portion of the proceeds of Doggy Parton to the farm where, in Parton’s own words, “animals in need find never-ending love and care.”