Health

Get health advice from vets and specialists, from major medical stuff to everyday pet wellness.

Dog walking her owner down by the river.
health

Heartworm Is on the Rise in Cats and Dogs

Pet parents underestimate the risk of this serious condition, new survey reveals.

routine care

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet checks, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

puppy scratching fleas, get rid of fleas on dogs

How to stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.

Cat waiting by a window, home alone.

Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.

Young woman showing gray kitten.

What to expect from birth to 16 months.

conditions & treatments

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

Woman playing with her orange cat.

Oof, that is bad.

Man feeding his small black dog.

What to look out for if they are sick from this bacteria.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

skin issues & allergies

Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.

Woman caresses her dog indoors.

Yes, and here’s why you shouldn’t pick at them, even if you want to.

Woman looking closely at her dog's face.

Time to go to the doggie dermatologist!

grooming

Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.

Three eco-friendly pet grooming products displayed in a collage.

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.

Woman petting her long haired cat on the sofa.

Ever heard of “walking dandruff?” Yep, that’s what we said.

Smiling woman wiping ears of dog

Heed all those cautionary tales about Q-tips.

safety

Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping them warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff…like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

Woman and her brown dog on a boat in the sun.

It’s good to know ahead of all the summer fun you’re gonna have together.

A curious kitty playing with a vase of tulips.

This Mother’s Day, keep these flowers far away from your cat.

Woman looking at her dog's eyes.

Anyone who has purchased the product should discontinue use and can request a full refund.

holistic vet care

Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.

A woman holding a cat close to her while sitting on a yoga mat.

The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.

Girls Playing With Their Dog At The Park

New research finds the hemp derivative can help your dog with car and separation anxiety.

Two tabby cats in embrace lying in cushion.

Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs.

Emergencies & First Aid

Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other urgent care advice to help in a pinch.

dog cuddling their pet parent on the couch

It’s not a pretty sight, but it’s important to know what’s going on.

Man and dogs at sunset in nature.

It’s worth asking, especially ahead of all those hikes you’ll take together this summer.

Confused dog lying in a field a green

If you think your dog ate marijuana, here are the signs to look out for.

dental health

Wonder how often you really need to brush your pet’s teeth? Here's everything you need to know about caring for their pearly whites.

Cat sticking its tongue out in motion

Dogs rule, cats drool. Like, that’s normal, right?

Outdoor shot of a woman holding her dog.

Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.

