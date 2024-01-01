Pet Lifestyle · The Wildest

Lifestyle

Let’s talk about life as a pet parent. We’ve got travel tips, dating advice, adoption info, and so much more.

Valentin Pujadas illustration
lifestyle

FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health

This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.

life with pets

Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments of life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants…and how much it all costs.

an illustration of people watching tv with their dog

Your S.O. planned a date night out, but the dog is looking so cuddly on the couch...

Young man with cute cat sleeping in bed.

Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.

Cat waiting by a window, home alone.

Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.

Most Popular

pets & their people

Let’s talk humans. See what celebs have to say about pet parenthood. Find advice on handling your pet’s other people (e.g. your ex.) And get more tips for the people stuff.

A man sitting at his kitchen table using a laptop with a black and white cat on his lap.

Man has a new best friend.

African American woman with floral arm tattoos and short curly hair laughing with joy while holding her small Chihuahua dog outside

Turn those barks and meows into namastes.

two black-and-white illustrated dogs

You never want to think about it, but it’s important to plan.

adoption & fostering

New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.

National Rescue Dog Show

We’re excited for the Westminster Dog Show, but we also want to highlight dog competitions that lift up non-purebred dogs.

Woman holding her small white dog with partner.

All the things you’ll want on hand as a new pet parent, from the must-haves to the nice-to-haves.

Woman holding her frenchie dog on her lap.

One Florida rescue reports a recent intake of over 150 Frenchies thanks, in large part, due to irresponsible breeders.

sustainability

Go green with your pet. Read up on eco-friendly pet care trends to help minimize your pet’s carbon pawprint.

dog parents using the Sutera Puppy Poop Power device

It’s a (literally) dirty business. Here’s how two cities found an eco-friendly way to control it.

Young couple feeding their dog with healthy green food from the farmers market at home

Use this as your spring farmers' market shopping list for you and your pub.

A women disposing a doggy bag in a trashcan in the park

Gasp! “Compostable” poops bags are bad for the environment? Sustainability expert Dave Coast gets the scoop from CompostableLA founder Monique Figueiredo.

travel

From pet travel tips to pet-friendly city guides, we’ve got all your flying, hiking, and biking needs covered.

Woman on plane with her small black dog.

We broke down the details so you don’t have to.

Woman and her dog in a cafe.

Complete with beaches, trails, and dog-friendly accommodations galore.

a woman in sunglasses cuddling a dog surrounded by LA imagery: an LA sign, a skateboarder, a beach, a taco truck

From breweries with dog menus to pup-friendly music venues and beaches where your travel companion can run off-leash.

animal advocacy

Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.

29 Street Dogs Were Rescued From Antigua and Flown to the United States.

The stray pups were uncared for and in poor health — now they’re looking for forever homes.

Dog in Flood Waters.

Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.

