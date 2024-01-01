Your S.O. planned a date night out, but the dog is looking so cuddly on the couch...
Lifestyle
Let’s talk about life as a pet parent. We’ve got travel tips, dating advice, adoption info, and so much more.
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.
life with pets
Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments of life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants…and how much it all costs.
Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.
How Long Can Cats Be Left Alone?
Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.
pets & their people
Let’s talk humans. See what celebs have to say about pet parenthood. Find advice on handling your pet’s other people (e.g. your ex.) And get more tips for the people stuff.
Man has a new best friend.
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
You never want to think about it, but it’s important to plan.
adoption & fostering
New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.
We’re excited for the Westminster Dog Show, but we also want to highlight dog competitions that lift up non-purebred dogs.
All the things you’ll want on hand as a new pet parent, from the must-haves to the nice-to-haves.
One Florida rescue reports a recent intake of over 150 Frenchies thanks, in large part, due to irresponsible breeders.
sustainability
Go green with your pet. Read up on eco-friendly pet care trends to help minimize your pet’s carbon pawprint.
It’s a (literally) dirty business. Here’s how two cities found an eco-friendly way to control it.
Use this as your spring farmers' market shopping list for you and your pub.
Gasp! “Compostable” poops bags are bad for the environment? Sustainability expert Dave Coast gets the scoop from CompostableLA founder Monique Figueiredo.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
travel
From pet travel tips to pet-friendly city guides, we’ve got all your flying, hiking, and biking needs covered.
We broke down the details so you don’t have to.
Complete with beaches, trails, and dog-friendly accommodations galore.
From breweries with dog menus to pup-friendly music venues and beaches where your travel companion can run off-leash.
animal advocacy
Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.
The stray pups were uncared for and in poor health — now they’re looking for forever homes.
Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.