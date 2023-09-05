21 Toys in Colors Your Dog Can Actually See · The Wildest

21 Toys in Colors Your Dog Can Actually See

Shop this list for dog accessories in hues of blue and yellow.

by Laura Hartle
September 23, 2023
a dog leaping for a yellow frisbee
Manu Padilla / Stocksy
As dog parents, we are always on the lookout for ways to have a deeper connection with our pups — to see the world through their eyes, so to speak. And thanks to the viral dog vision TikTok filter, we can do just that. The filter turns up the juice on blues and yellows and claims to let you see the world as your pup does. 

While the filter is more about fun than providing an exact approximation of what your dog sees, the science does back up dogs’ attraction to blue and yellow hues. Human eyes have three color receptors (or cones) that allow us to transmit the full spectrum of the rainbow, but dogs only have two. Much like colorblind humans, dogs have a limited spectrum of colors they are able to see. 

So, what colors do they see? Well, we’ve actually known this information for a…long time. According to a 34-year-old study done by Jay Neitz, PhD at the University of California, the dog rainbow  looks more like darker blue, light blue, gray, lighter yellow, dark yellow (leaning towards brownish), and dark gray. A 2013 study suggests that dogs will make choices based on the color, instead of brightness, of an object, so the colors they are able to see are important to them, and a 2018 study backs this up. Another factor that boosts a dog’s enjoyment is movement. So, movement plus blue/yellow colored toys really kicks playtime up a notch!

If you’re looking to color your dog’s world in glorious puppy technicolor, we’ve got a list of toys (and a few other appropriately colored accessories) that are literally just for their eyes. 

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Tornado Puzzle Game
Outward Hound X Nina Ottosson Tornado Interactive Treat Puzzle
$20
$13
HOUNDGAMES Dog Puzzle Toys for Boredom, Chew Teething and Treat Dispensing for Smart Medium to Large Dogs - IQ Mental Enrichment Toys
HoundGames Treat Dispensing Dog Puzzle Toy
$20
$15
Major Rager Party Cake
Bark Major Rager Party Cake
$24
$16
ware of the dog Boiled Wool Corn
Ware of the Dog Boiled Wool Corn
$18
Bark Tug-o-Worm Tugquila
Bark Tug-o-Worm Tugquila
$10
P.L.A.Y. dog bed
P.L.A.Y. Bamboo Lounge Dog Bed
$118
pendleton dog bed
Pendleton Falcon Cove Dog Kuddler
$236
Bark movie bites
Bark Movie Bites
$10
cheerble interactive dog toy
Cheerble Wicked Ball Automatic Dog Toy
$45
Boots & Barkley Fetch Crinkle Dog Toy
Boots & Barkley Long Rubber Stick
$18
ruffwear Pacific Loop Toy
Ruffwear Pacific Loop Toy
$25
west paw toppl
West Paw Toppl
$25
max bone x prince ball
Maxbone X Prince Tennis Ball
$12
ruffwear Gnawt-a-Rock
Ruffwear Gnawt-a-Rock
$25
KONG chew toy
KONG Chew Toy
$13
fable the game
Fable Pets The Game
$55
wild one Triangle Tug
Wild One Triangle Tug
$24
sodapup lick mat
SodaPup Honeycomb Lick Mat
$16
modern beast wool bone
Modern Beast Wool Bone
$13
giraffe dog toy
Jax & Bones Jerry the Giraffe Rope Dog Toy
$19
ZippyPaws RopeTugz Blue Monkey Dog Toy
ZippyPaws RopeTugz Blue Monkey Dog Toy
$16

Laura Hartle, holding a dog in her lap

Laura Hartle

Laura is a writer, podcast producer, and gummy bear enthusiast. Her prior work in the pup realm includes creating and producing BarkPost’s viral video series, Dog’s Best Day, and helping dogs and cats get adopted as the senior producer of Animal Planet’s Give a Dog a Home Live. She shares her New York apartment with her dogs, June and Mabel.

