21 Toys in Colors Your Dog Can Actually See
Shop this list for dog accessories in hues of blue and yellow.
As dog parents, we are always on the lookout for ways to have a deeper connection with our pups — to see the world through their eyes, so to speak. And thanks to the viral dog vision TikTok filteropens in a new tab, we can do just that. The filter turns up the juice on blues and yellows and claims to let you see the world as your pup does.
While the filter is more about fun than providing an exact approximation of what your dog sees, the science does back up dogs’ attraction to blue and yellow hues. Human eyes have three color receptors (or cones) that allow us to transmit the full spectrum of the rainbow, but dogs only have two. Much like colorblind humans, dogs have a limited spectrum of colors they are able to see.
So, what colors do they seeopens in a new tab? Well, we’ve actually known this informationopens in a new tab for a…long time. According to a 34-year-old studyopens in a new tab done by Jay Neitz, PhD at the University of California, the dog rainbow opens in a new tab looks more like darker blue, light blue, gray, lighter yellow, dark yellow (leaning towards brownish), and dark gray. A 2013 study opens in a new tabsuggests that dogs will make choices based on the color, instead of brightness, of an object, so the colors they are able to see are important to them, and a 2018 studyopens in a new tab backs this up. Another factor that boosts a dog’s enjoyment is movement. So, movement plus blue/yellow colored toys really kicks playtime up a notch!
If you’re looking to color your dog’s world in glorious puppy technicolor, we’ve got a list of toys (and a few other appropriately colored accessories) that are literally just for their eyes.
