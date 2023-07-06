6 Dog Brushes That Celebrity Dog Groomer Jess Rona Swears By

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

In the world of dog grooming, Jess Rona opens in a new tab is nothing short of an icon. The Los-Angeles based multi-hyphenate (dog groomer, actor, author, HBO Max’s Haute Dog judge…the list goes on) rose to stardom when her slow-motion, 70s-inspired dog grooming videos opens in a new tab went viral online.

Dog grooming wasn’t always her plan. She tells The Wildest, “I hoped it would lead to me just paying my bills so that I could be an actress.” But her talent was undeniable, and what started as an ordinary day job became so much more. Today, she has 250,000 Instagram followers opens in a new tab , a popping LA-based grooming service, and a list of celebrity clientele — including Tegan opens in a new tab and Sara Quin’s dogs and Katy Perry’s pup.

So, if you can trust anyone to pick the perfect brush for your dog’s coat, it’s Jess Rona. That’s why we asked her to give us the scoop on the best dog brush options out there for all lengths and coat types. Below, Jess Rona’s picks for your pup’s grooming needs — wherever they are on the long-and-silky opens in a new tab to ball-of-fluff opens in a new tab spectrum.

Best For Long-Haired Dogs

Best for Double-Coated dogs

Best For Short-Haired and Shedding Dogs

Best For Small Areas — and Small Dogs

Best For Curly-Haired Dogs