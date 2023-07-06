6 Dog Brushes That Celebrity Dog Groomer Jess Rona Swears By
With the perfect brush comes impeccable vibes. Check out this selection.
In the world of dog grooming, Jess Ronaopens in a new tab is nothing short of an icon. The Los-Angeles based multi-hyphenate (dog groomer, actor, author, HBO Max’s Haute Dog judge…the list goes on) rose to stardom when her slow-motion, 70s-inspired dog grooming videosopens in a new tab went viral online.
Dog grooming wasn’t always her plan. She tells The Wildest, “I hoped it would lead to me just paying my bills so that I could be an actress.” But her talent was undeniable, and what started as an ordinary day job became so much more. Today, she has 250,000 Instagram followersopens in a new tab, a popping LA-based grooming service, and a list of celebrity clientele — including Tegan opens in a new taband Sara Quin’s dogs and Katy Perry’s pup.
So, if you can trust anyone to pick the perfect brush for your dog’s coat, it’s Jess Rona. That’s why we asked her to give us the scoop on the best dog brush options out there for all lengths and coat types. Below, Jess Rona’s picks for your pup’s grooming needs — wherever they are on the long-and-silkyopens in a new tab to ball-of-fluffopens in a new tab spectrum.
Best For Long-Haired Dogs
Best for Double-Coated dogs
Best For Short-Haired and Shedding Dogs
Best For Small Areas — and Small Dogs
Best For Curly-Haired Dogs
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
