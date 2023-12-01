Finally, there’s a product for anyone who’s ever wondered how their dog can do nothing but sleep all day.

Oh, to see the world through my dog’s eyes. When I look at my Pittie, Banshee, I see an animal immune to life’s most distressing elements. Her food is abundant and delivered promptly each morning and night. Her veterinary care is overly accommodating and free, at least as far as she knows. But more than anything, occupational responsibilities are nowhere to be seen, allowing her to spend much of the day snuggled up sleeping — usually on or around me.



Of course, my daily stress is typically doubled to provide her with this lavish lifestyle of leisure, which only makes me envy her more. Needless to say, when I first came across a human-sized dog bed, I was intrigued. And clearly, I wasn’t the only one because brands seem to be dropping these left and right.

Is this something you actually need, though?

Now, you may be asking yourself, Why would anybody need a human dog bed when they have a perfectly fine human human bed? For one, they’re comfy as hell. Think of how many different iterations and updates human beds have seen over the past 50-ish years. There have been spring mattresses, memory foam mattresses, orthopedic beds, water beds, heated, chilled, super firm, less firm, half-and-half, etc. The list is never-ending, while dog beds have remained relatively unchanged in their basic design. They obviously know something we don’t when it comes to comfort. Plus, most of these human-size dog beds are multipurpose; they provide enough room for both you and your pup.

So, when somebody walks into your house, sees a giant dog bed that’s fit for a person, and presumably asks a similar question, you don’t have to explain all this. You can simply just act like you’re spoiling your dog with a comically large bed. I’d imagine it’s usually not far from the truth anyway. Below are the five coziest options.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab The Plufl Human Dog Bed opens in a new tab $ 499 $ 299 $ 299 Plufl was introduced to the world in a similar manner as NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki: in front of Mark Cuban. Plufl, claimed to be the original human dog bed, kickstarted this comfy trend when it appeared on opens in a new tab late last year. Started by two recent college grads, the bed’s story might resemble a crypto bro horror story, but there are good reasons why it secured the Mavs owner’s investment. The Plufl is made of orthopedic memory form and is over five and a half feet long. Its ultra-soft cover is designed to reduce stress and encourage sleep while being machine-washable to counter both dog and human filth. And if you don’t feel like dedicating a room to the piece, it folds in half for easy storage. $299 at Plufl opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab PupCloud Faux Fur Memory Foam Human Dog Bed opens in a new tab $ 299 PupCloud took the basic human dog bed concept and made it shag. Just as comfy as the above iterations but way groovier, this bed features a removable plush faux fur cover with waterproof memory foam lining. Plus, it includes a built-in pocket for you to nuzzle your legs into and finally understand all the burrowing hype opens in a new tab your dog has been going on about for years. The bed’s even equipped with a non-slip bottom if you or your pup are the type to toss and turn during naps. Note: This bed is sold out right now, but check back on the site if you still want to make this cozy option your nap spot of choice. $299 at PupCloud opens in a new tab