5 Human Dog Beds for the Coziest Among Us
Finally, there’s a product for anyone who’s ever wondered how their dog can do nothing but sleep all day.
Oh, to see the world through my dog’s eyes. When I look at my Pittie, Banshee, I see an animal immune to life’s most distressing elements. Her food is abundant and delivered promptly each morning and night. Her veterinary care is overly accommodating and free, at least as far as she knows. But more than anything, occupational responsibilities are nowhere to be seen, allowing her to spend much of the day snuggled up sleeping — usually on or around me.
Of course, my daily stress is typically doubled to provide her with this lavish lifestyle of leisure, which only makes me envy her more. Needless to say, when I first came across a human-sized dog bed, I was intrigued. And clearly, I wasn’t the only one because brands seem to be dropping these left and right.
Is this something you actually need, though?
Now, you may be asking yourself, Why would anybody need a human dog bed when they have a perfectly fine human human bed? For one, they’re comfy as hell. Think of how many different iterations and updates human beds have seen over the past 50-ish years. There have been spring mattresses, memory foam mattresses, orthopedic beds, water beds, heated, chilled, super firm, less firm, half-and-half, etc. The list is never-ending, while dog beds have remained relatively unchanged in their basic design. They obviously know something we don’t when it comes to comfort. Plus, most of these human-size dog beds are multipurpose; they provide enough room for both you and your pup.
So, when somebody walks into your house, sees a giant dog bed that’s fit for a person, and presumably asks a similar question, you don’t have to explain all this. You can simply just act like you’re spoiling your dog with a comically large bed. I’d imagine it’s usually not far from the truth anyway. Below are the five coziest options.
