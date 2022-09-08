The Wildest and Pia Baroncini Threw a Dog Pool Party!

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

In the words of Mister Señor Love Daddy (Do the Right Thing), the forecast in LA has been “HOT!” Angelenos—and their dogs—have been melting in a relentless heat wave that has shattered temperature records.

So, what were we to do but throw an epic pool party?!

The Wildest teamed up with entrepreneur, rescue advocate, and dog (and human) mom extraordinaire Pia Baroncini opens in a new tab to host a Dog Pool Party. Oh, we were also celebrating her Bulldog Chichi’s birthday!

LA’s coolest dog people, pooches in tow, turned up to beat the heat: Devin Brugman opens in a new tab and her rescue dog Walter opens in a new tab , Zizi Donohoe opens in a new tab and her pup Rocco, Jessica Currie opens in a new tab and scruffy Momo, The Wildest’s April cover star Stephanie Shepherd and Binx opens in a new tab , and a dozen more made a splash.

Even a couple of our Collective members, integrative veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt opens in a new tab and celebrity dog trainer Nicole Ellis opens in a new tab , were in attendance—Nicole taught a few dogs some new tricks, to boot. BIG thanks to Modernbeast opens in a new tab who ensured the birthday boy and his friends were donning “pawty” crowns, and Jax&Bones opens in a new tab who donated waterproof dog pool toys. Plus, celebrity chef Dan Churchill’s frozen blueberry dog popsicles opens in a new tab were a hit!

Check out the post-party pics below, and keep scrolling to watch a video!