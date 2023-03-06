Your Dog Can Wear the Big Cartoonish MSCHF Boots, Too
For a much smaller price tag, courtesy of Wagwear.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
If you’ve been anywhere near social media lately, you’ve probably spotted MSCHF’s Big Red Bootsopens in a new tab somewhere on your feed. These boots, which appear to be straight out of a cereal mascot’s closet, have gone viral, with everyone from Instagram influencers to Diplo and Ciara sporting a pair of the cartoonish clunkers. These three-and-a-half pound boots (each boot weighs that much, to be clear) are the height of fashion — but with a $350-price tag and an indefinite sold-out status, you might be waiting for a hot minute to get on the bandwagon. But that doesn’t mean your pup has to.
Introducing Big Red Boots for dogs, a.k.a. the WagWellies by Wagwear — the perfect big red boot equivalent for your fashionable dog. While, based on appearances alone, the human Big Red Boots seems to lack a bit of utility and comfort (the term “swamp foot” comes to mind), the WagWellies are where fashion and function combine. For starters, they are truly a year-round shoe, ideal for snowopens in a new tab, rain, or can-literally-cook-an-egg-on-it sidewalks.
Plus, their thick, 100 percent rubber material will protect your dog’s feet from dangerous nuisances, such as glass or poop — both of which are ironically and tragically common on the sidewalks of fashion-forward cities, like New York and Los Angeles. But, perhaps best of all, the WagWellies are gorgeously priced at $49 for a set of four boots (that’s two more than MSCHF’s — just saying).
So, if you were lucky enough to snag a pair of the MSCHF’s Big Red Boots on the first drop or happen to know Ciara on a deeply personal level, now you can level up your look alongside your pup. However, if you’re like most of us (on the waitlist/don’t know Ciara on the deeply personal level you aspire to), you can grab a pair of these WagWellies and let your pup soak up all the limelight this time around.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
If Ariana Grande Rocks Crocs, So Can Your Dog
Wagwear’s WagWellies Mojave booties let your pup get in on the comfy lifestyle.
- opens in a new tab
The Dog-Friendly New York City Guide For Your Favorite City Slicker
Whether you’re brunching, barhopping, or looking for a place to crash in NYC, your dog deserves to come with you. Here are all the spots ready with bowls of water, treats, ear scratches, and open-door policies for your best pal.
- opens in a new tab
Matching Outfits for Dogs Who Dress Like Their Humans (or Vice Versa)
Hey, good fashion runs in the family.
- opens in a new tab
Want to Up Your Dog’s Style Game? Sir Dogwood Has You Covered
The online boutique’s founder on the importance of supporting BIPOC-led pet brands.
- opens in a new tab
Jason Wu x Cat Person Is Oh So Chic
“My cats are kind of like my best friends. I wanted to design accessories and cat care items that a human being would want to use.”
- opens in a new tab
Watching New York Hits the Streets for The Wildest
Street style photographer Johnny Cirillo goes on assignment for us to chronicle New Yorkers’ best accessories: their pets.