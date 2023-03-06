Your Dog Can Wear the Big Cartoonish MSCHF Boots, Too

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

If you’ve been anywhere near social media lately, you’ve probably spotted MSCHF’s Big Red Boots opens in a new tab somewhere on your feed. These boots, which appear to be straight out of a cereal mascot’s closet, have gone viral, with everyone from Instagram influencers to Diplo and Ciara sporting a pair of the cartoonish clunkers. These three-and-a-half pound boots (each boot weighs that much, to be clear) are the height of fashion — but with a $350-price tag and an indefinite sold-out status, you might be waiting for a hot minute to get on the bandwagon. But that doesn’t mean your pup has to.

Introducing Big Red Boots for dogs, a.k.a. the WagWellies by Wagwear — the perfect big red boot equivalent for your fashionable dog. While, based on appearances alone, the human Big Red Boots seems to lack a bit of utility and comfort (the term “swamp foot” comes to mind), the WagWellies are where fashion and function combine. For starters, they are truly a year-round shoe, ideal for snow opens in a new tab , rain, or can-literally-cook-an-egg-on-it sidewalks.

Plus, their thick, 100 percent rubber material will protect your dog’s feet from dangerous nuisances, such as glass or poop — both of which are ironically and tragically common on the sidewalks of fashion-forward cities, like New York and Los Angeles. But, perhaps best of all, the WagWellies are gorgeously priced at $49 for a set of four boots (that’s two more than MSCHF’s — just saying).

So, if you were lucky enough to snag a pair of the MSCHF’s Big Red Boots on the first drop or happen to know Ciara on a deeply personal level, now you can level up your look alongside your pup. However, if you’re like most of us (on the waitlist/don’t know Ciara on the deeply personal level you aspire to), you can grab a pair of these WagWellies and let your pup soak up all the limelight this time around.