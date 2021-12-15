Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Most of us are trying to be more environmentally friendly opens in a new tab . But to many, a lot of advice about how to lead a sustainable life is relatively new and recommends some minor lifestyle adjustments. As a side effect of the uncertainty, it is not uncommon to feel overwhelmed by the changes necessary — especially when it comes to shopping for those most important to us: our dogs. Do not fret, for we have brought in an expert, Dave Coast opens in a new tab , to help ease the transition and inspire a few ideas.

The LA wellness guru blessed us with a masterclass in sustainable dog shopping, along with a breakdown of his product picks and why they’re important. Coast is a reliable source on the matter, not only because he founded The Healthy Camper opens in a new tab , a wellness destination for the mind, body, spirit, and planet, or that he hosts the IGTV series, Climate Chats opens in a new tab , on Instagram, but also because he’s comfortable asking the tough questions himself opens in a new tab . So whether it’s recycled dog poop bags, celeb-approved dog beds, or cruelty-free shampoos, this is what Coast recommends for the eco-conscious dog owner.

opens in a new tab Danuo Recycled Dog Poop Bags opens in a new tab $ 12 “I choose recycled plastic bags over the ‘compostable’ options. Here’s why: 1. Most ‘compostable’ poop bags are only compostable in an industrial compost facility, which are not available everywhere. And even if you do have access to an industrial compost facility, most don’t accept pet waste either because it contains bacteria and possibly parasites. 2. The ‘compostable’ option requires the use of new materials whereas recycled plastic is using a material that’s already bound for the trash. 3. Most recycled plastic options are thicker and stronger (no leakage). An alternative product (that I’ve never tried but looks cool) are these recycled paper waste sheets opens in a new tab . Ideal for the most hardcore types out there.” $12 at Amazon opens in a new tab