Designer Sandy Liang opens in a new tab stepped outside her comfort zone when concepting her spring 2022 collection: Marie Antoinette meets Picnic at Hanging Rock! And by comfort zone we mean her signature fleece, which thankfully hasn’t changed for her canine clientele. Inspired by her staple Checkers Fleece opens in a new tab , the designer and dog mom to Aussie Shepherd Timtam opens in a new tab tailored the jacket to dogs, though it’s still spun from oatmeal-colored Italian wool, features a leopard pocket detail and trim, and fits dogs eight to 65 pounds.

Courtesy of Sandy Liang