Your Dog Can Wear Sandy Liang’s Cult Fleece Jacket
The designer’s “Lil Fleece” is a bite-sized version of her signature winter layer.
Designer Sandy Liangopens in a new tab stepped outside her comfort zone when concepting her spring 2022 collection: Marie Antoinette meets Picnic at Hanging Rock! And by comfort zone we mean her signature fleece, which thankfully hasn’t changed for her canine clientele. Inspired by her staple Checkers Fleeceopens in a new tab, the designer and dog mom to Aussie Shepherd Timtamopens in a new tab tailored the jacket to dogs, though it’s still spun from oatmeal-colored Italian wool, features a leopard pocket detail and trim, and fits dogs eight to 65 pounds.
While the original jacket retails for $525, Liang’s Lil Fleece is only $165 — a pretty good deal considering her pieces have been known to spark bidding wars up to $1,000 on ebay. Not to mention, this is a far less offensive pair than most matching pet/pet parent knitwearopens in a new tab out there if you’re looking to get in on the trend.
Samantha Gurrie
Samantha Gurrie is The Wildest’s Editor-in-Chief. She was previously the senior editor at NYLON magazine, co-publisher of Four&Sons, and director at Puerto Rican dog rescue The Sato Project. She lives in L.A. with her husband and rescued Pit Bull Midnight.