Your Dog Can Wear Sandy Liang’s Cult Fleece Jacket

The designer’s “Lil Fleece” is a bite-sized version of her signature winter layer.

by Samantha Gurrie
Updated January 13, 2023
Sandy Liang wearing a matching cream colored fleece with a cheetah print accent looking down at two dogs wearing matching sweaters
Courtesy of Sandy Liang
Designer Sandy Liang stepped outside her comfort zone when concepting her spring 2022 collection: Marie Antoinette meets Picnic at Hanging Rock! And by comfort zone we mean her signature fleece, which thankfully hasn’t changed for her canine clientele. Inspired by her staple Checkers Fleece, the designer and dog mom to Aussie Shepherd Timtam tailored the jacket to dogs, though it’s still spun from oatmeal-colored Italian wool, features a leopard pocket detail and trim, and fits dogs eight to 65 pounds.

sandy liang dog fleece
Courtesy of Sandy Liang

While the original jacket retails for $525, Liang’s Lil Fleece is only $165 — a pretty good deal considering her pieces have been known to spark bidding wars up to $1,000 on ebay. Not to mention, this is a far less offensive pair than most matching pet/pet parent knitwear out there if you’re looking to get in on the trend.

sandy liang lil fleece dog jacket
Sandy Liang Lil Fleece Dog Jacket
$165

Samantha Gurrie

Samantha Gurrie

Samantha Gurrie is The Wildest’s Editor-in-Chief. She was previously the senior editor at NYLON magazine, co-publisher of Four&Sons, and director at Puerto Rican dog rescue The Sato Project. She lives in L.A. with her husband and rescued Pit Bull Midnight.

