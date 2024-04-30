Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Ah, spring. It’s a wonderful time of year filled with blooming flowers, longer days, and blood-sucking demon bugs the size of a sesame seed. Yup, it’s the start of flea and tick season opens in a new tab — and personally, I am already over this boogeyman-bug horror show opens in a new tab . Thankfully, there are more options than ever for combating these blood-thirsty pests and keeping both your pets and your human family safe.

“Tick control opens in a new tab is important not just to take care of pets, but also to prevent establishing a transmission cycle where the pathogens can be transmitted to the humans in the household,” says Dr. Maria Esteve-Gasent, an assistant professor at Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

Even better, more products are coming to the market that utilize natural methods to stave off fleas and ticks; these chews, sprays, and treatments can give you some peace of mind about keeping your pup safe from both bugs and harsh chemicals. Ahead, our choices for the best flea and tick preventatives for dogs to keep your whole family safe during these warmer months.

Best Oral Chew

opens in a new tab NexGard Chew opens in a new tab $ 30 In the last 10 years or so, the pet market has seen a huge surge of oral prescriptions for flea and tick prevention. At the head of the pack is Nexgard, which works against black-legged ticks, American dog ticks, lone star ticks, and brown dog ticks — all of which are the most common ticks found in the continental United States. Each prescription, flavored chewable is effective for one month and is available in dosages for dogs between four and 121 pounds. $30 at Chewy opens in a new tab

Best Oral Chew for Large Dogs

opens in a new tab Simparica Trio Chewable Tablet opens in a new tab $ 195 For added protection, consider Simparica Trio, which also works against black-legged ticks, American dog ticks, lone star ticks, and brown dog ticks — in addition to fleas and heartworm. Released in 2016, Simparica is newer to the flea and tick game than NexGard, but has proven to be just as safe and effective. Simparica also comes in a flavored chewable and is also prescription only. However, Simparica has the added bonus of having a larger weight range than NexGard, with doses available for dogs between 2.8 pounds and 132 pounds. $195 at Chewy opens in a new tab

Best Topical Spot Treatment

opens in a new tab K9 Advantix II Flea & Tick Spot Treatment opens in a new tab $ 80 When it comes to flea and tick prevention, topicals hold one key advantage over oral medication: “Tablets don’t work so much as a repellent, so the tick will still get on your pet, but the tablet will kill the tick fairly well once it bites,” says Dr. Elizabeth Shines, an associate vet at Banfield Pet Hospital in Portland, Oregon. “Topicals tend to work more as repellents and then if the tick does bite your pet, it will still kill the tick.” So, if you’re looking for more of a repellent or your dog doesn’t respond well to oral flea and tick medication, consider this topical option by K9 Advantix. Available online and over the counter, K9 Advantix is applied between your dog’s shoulder blades and should not come into contact with water for at least 24 hours. This topical also works to kill fleas and ticks on contact, so neither bug has to bite your dog before dying. Available in monthly doses for dogs four pounds and up, K9 Advantix also claims to repel mosquitos. Remember that iconic commercial opens in a new tab from the early aughts? $80 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best All-Natural

opens in a new tab Kin + kind Maximum Flea & Tick Protection Set opens in a new tab $ 32 If you’re looking to stay away from strong chemicals, this plant-powered bundle by Kin + Kind can get the job done just as well. Available in either lavender or lemongrass scents, this shampoo and spray combo is super effective when used consistently. To use the shampoo, simply leave it on your pet’s fur for up to two minutes for maximum effectiveness and rinse. For the spray, use before venturing out on tick-heavy activities like hiking, hunting, or playing with other pets. $32 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Spray

opens in a new tab Wondercide Flea and Tick Spray opens in a new tab $ 38 Stop these blood suckers at the source with this yard spray by Wondercide. Formulated using pet-safe essential oils, Wondercide kills, repels, and prevents fleas and ticks from infiltrating your yard‚ along with a host of other pests listed on the Wondercide website. But don’t worry: Wondercide won’t harm helpful bugs like bees and butterflies, so both pets and pollinators can enjoy the great outdoors. $38 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Keep in mind that even when using these products, experts recommend you be on the lookout for signs of any tick-borne illness after finding a tick on your pet. “Most of the clinical signs associated with tick-borne diseases are lethargy opens in a new tab , fever, weight loss, joint pain opens in a new tab and swelling, weakness, enlarged spleen or lymph nodes, and changes in gum coloration” says Dr. Esteve-Gasent.

Even so, these products are the first line of defense in keeping you and your pet safe from a (blood) sucky springtime.